Review: Split Linux
This week I want to talk about an unusual project I tried out recently called Split Linux. The project's website describes itself as follows:
Split Linux is a general operating system optimized for safely navigating hostile environments like the Internet and physical check points. Split Linux builds on tools that follow the UNIX philosophy and is based on the fast and independent Void Linux.
Digging a little deeper we can learn additional bits about Split Linux. The idea of Split is to run two or more operating systems on your computer. The first operating system is installed normally and can be any Linux distribution or other operating system that looks semi-familiar to the public. The first operating system is not used for anything important and is considered the "decoy".
We then set up a second volume which will be home to an encrypted volume we will fill with Linux containers. Each container has its own username and password, its own files, and its own programs. Network traffic is routed through the Tor network.
The computer cannot directly boot into this second partition and the boot menu does not even list it as an option. The second partition with our encrypted containers is not bootable. To access the containers we plug in a USB thumb drive that holds Split Linux. The computer boots off the thumb drive and, if we provide the proper username and password, we are granted access to one of the encrypted containers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 234 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Free Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security: Firefox Bugfix and Windows Ransom
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago
22 hours 54 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago