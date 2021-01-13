digiKam 7.2.0-rc is released
Just a few words to inform the community that 7.2.0-rc is out and ready to test six month later the 7.2.0 beta1 release.
After integrating the student codes working on faces management while this summer, we have stabilized code about the usability and the performances improvements of faces tagging, faces detection, and faces recognition, already presented in July with 7.0.0 release announcement.
One very important point introduced with this release is the new Online Release Downloader to help users with stable and pre-release updates, fully automatized, providing a release notes, and with the options to use debug or optimized application versions.
