Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Fedora Aarch64 on the SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 8th of February 2021 09:15:54 AM Filed under
Red Hat

Almost a year has passed since the HoneyComb development kit was released by SolidRun. I remember reading about this Mini-ITX Arm workstation board being released and thinking “what a great idea.” Then I saw the price and realized this isn’t just another Raspberry Pi killer. Currently that price is $750 USD plus shipping and duty. Niche devices like the HoneyComb aren’t mass produced like the simpler Pi is, and they pack in quite a bit of high end tech. Eventually COVID lockdown boredom got the best of me and I put a build together. Adding a case and RAM, the build ended up costing about $1100 shipped to London. This is a recount of my experiences and the current state of using Fedora on this fun bit of hardware.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Why choose Plausible for an open source alternative to Google Analytics

Taking on the might of Google Analytics may seem like a big challenge. In fact, you could say it doesn't sound plausible… But that's exactly what Plausible.io has done with great success, signing up thousands of new users since 2018. Plausible's co-founders Uku Taht and Marko Saric recently appeared on The Craft of Open Source podcast to talk about the project and how they... Read more

Fedora Aarch64 on the SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K

Almost a year has passed since the HoneyComb development kit was released by SolidRun. I remember reading about this Mini-ITX Arm workstation board being released and thinking “what a great idea.” Then I saw the price and realized this isn’t just another Raspberry Pi killer. Currently that price is $750 USD plus shipping and duty. Niche devices like the HoneyComb aren’t mass produced like the simpler Pi is, and they pack in quite a bit of high end tech. Eventually COVID lockdown boredom got the best of me and I put a build together. Adding a case and RAM, the build ended up costing about $1100 shipped to London. This is a recount of my experiences and the current state of using Fedora on this fun bit of hardware. Read more

Kdenlive 20.12.2 available

Kdenlive 20.12.2, part of our monthly bugfix release, is now available and fixes several important issues. Among the changes... Read more

digiKam 7.2.0-rc is released

Just a few words to inform the community that 7.2.0-rc is out and ready to test six month later the 7.2.0 beta1 release. After integrating the student codes working on faces management while this summer, we have stabilized code about the usability and the performances improvements of faces tagging, faces detection, and faces recognition, already presented in July with 7.0.0 release announcement. One very important point introduced with this release is the new Online Release Downloader to help users with stable and pre-release updates, fully automatized, providing a release notes, and with the options to use debug or optimized application versions. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6