Why choose Plausible for an open source alternative to Google Analytics Taking on the might of Google Analytics may seem like a big challenge. In fact, you could say it doesn't sound plausible… But that's exactly what Plausible.io has done with great success, signing up thousands of new users since 2018. Plausible's co-founders Uku Taht and Marko Saric recently appeared on The Craft of Open Source podcast to talk about the project and how they...

Fedora Aarch64 on the SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K Almost a year has passed since the HoneyComb development kit was released by SolidRun. I remember reading about this Mini-ITX Arm workstation board being released and thinking “what a great idea.” Then I saw the price and realized this isn’t just another Raspberry Pi killer. Currently that price is $750 USD plus shipping and duty. Niche devices like the HoneyComb aren’t mass produced like the simpler Pi is, and they pack in quite a bit of high end tech. Eventually COVID lockdown boredom got the best of me and I put a build together. Adding a case and RAM, the build ended up costing about $1100 shipped to London. This is a recount of my experiences and the current state of using Fedora on this fun bit of hardware.