Android Leftovers
Realme X7 series Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update to arrive in Q2
Xiaomi expands the Android 11 rollout for the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro to Europe - NotebookCheck.net News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro receive OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 - Android Community
First Developer Preview of Android 12 May Land Soon As Google Updates Android Beta Feedback App - MySmartPrice
Samsung updates Galaxy M30s with One UI 3 based on Android 11
Orderwise launches Mobile WMS for Android to provide seamless integration with its award-winning software
Google Considers Anti-Tracking Feature for Android
3 open source tools that make Linux the ideal workstation
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Today, I'll share with you why Linux is a great choice for your workday. Everyone wants to be productive during the workday. If your workday generally involves working on documents, presentations, and spreadsheets, then you might be accustomed to a specific routine. The problem is that usual routine is usually dictated by one or two specific applications, whether it's a certain office suite or a desktop OS. Of course, just because something's a habit doesn't mean it's ideal, and yet it tends to persist unquestioned, even to the point of influencing the very structure of how a business is run.
Why choose Plausible for an open source alternative to Google Analytics
Taking on the might of Google Analytics may seem like a big challenge. In fact, you could say it doesn't sound plausible… But that's exactly what Plausible.io has done with great success, signing up thousands of new users since 2018. Plausible's co-founders Uku Taht and Marko Saric recently appeared on The Craft of Open Source podcast to talk about the project and how they...
Fedora Aarch64 on the SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K
Almost a year has passed since the HoneyComb development kit was released by SolidRun. I remember reading about this Mini-ITX Arm workstation board being released and thinking “what a great idea.” Then I saw the price and realized this isn’t just another Raspberry Pi killer. Currently that price is $750 USD plus shipping and duty. Niche devices like the HoneyComb aren’t mass produced like the simpler Pi is, and they pack in quite a bit of high end tech. Eventually COVID lockdown boredom got the best of me and I put a build together. Adding a case and RAM, the build ended up costing about $1100 shipped to London. This is a recount of my experiences and the current state of using Fedora on this fun bit of hardware.
