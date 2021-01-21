Language Selection

Games: Unleash Your Potential Program, Drauger OS, and New Titles for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 8th of February 2021 06:46:18 PM
Gaming
  • Take home 1 of 6 System76 Dream PCs!

    This video is NOT sponsored. When System76 asked me if I would share their Unleash Your Potential Program with you guys, I knew I had to say yes. They're some of my favorite peeps in the world and, after the success of the GNOME Community Engagement Challenge, I figured you guys might want to know about this awesome program, too!!

  • Drauger OS Developer Looking To Make Console

    Thomas Castleman, the main developer behind Drauger OS, announced yesterday in a blog post that the Drauger OS team is still going strong, with continued improvements to the distro’s system installer and the planned release date for the upcoming Drauger OS 7.6 (June or July). What’s perhaps the most surprising regarding the post, however, is the announcement that they’re working on a Linux gaming console, dubbed the Vetala.

    The Vetala (the name is apparently based from Hindu mythology as someone who has been brought from the dead) will have none other than Drauger OS pre-installed, using a couch-oriented desktop environment called Game Console Desktop Environment (GCDE). It will come in a low-end, mid-range, or a high-end hardware configuration, varying between $600-$1000. It will use off-the-shelf components and have dedicated graphics and Wi-Fi. The case will use ABS plastic.

    CAD files for the casing will be publicly available; if the console breaks, you can 3D print another, or print it anyway if the console doesn’t become a success. The Vetala will also be freely available to customize with your own hardware. The blog post also goes on to mention some work may be done on the kernel “to improve performance and ensure users get the most disk space for their games as possible.”

    [...]

    In other news for Drauger OS, the team is no longer working on an ARM version of the distribution.

  • Comet 64 is a programming puzzle game about an old fictional computer

    Comet 64 huh? It's a programming puzzle game involving a fantasy old computer and it certainly hits the mark when it comes to the visual style. Fans of the Amiga, Commodore and the real early PCs will find themselves at home here.

    Unlike certain other programming puzzlers, it's not a game where you're dragging and dropping logic blocks. Instead, you're using a simplified programming language to solve the various problems it presents you with. Could serve as a fun introduction to programming or as a healthy dose of nostalgia for problem solvers to dive into with a retro flair.

    [...]

    The developer actually sent us a key for this one, and it really is great. Definitely reminds me of some classic programming attempts a good many years ago. It's styled a bit like a Zachtronics game almost, which is practically a genre nowadays. It gives you an input of numbers which you need to adjust based on the query you're given (the query being the problem to solve) for each level using the simple programming language.

  • Factorio to get a big expansion pack now the full game is done, developer jobs going | GamingOnLinux

    Wube Software have written up their plans for the future of Factorio and it sounds exciting, with it confirmed that they're looking to work on a big expansion.

    Factorio is done, as in the recent 1.1 release is the "final release of the vanilla game" and so will only see standard maintenance patches for bug fixes and alike. The question is where do they take it from here? They went over options like free updates, a sequel and more but settled on doing a big expansion as they're not a fan of multiple smaller DLC.

    What to expect from it? Too early to tell they say and they have no idea when it will be ready as work has only just begun. We're looking at likely more than a year.

  • Jupiter Moons: Mecha - Prologue demo offers a shiny test of the next deck-builder hit | GamingOnLinux

    It's not always clear what will be a hit but sometimes, I honestly think it is and Jupiter Moons: Mecha has early signs of being something a little bit special.

    Deck-builders are popular, lots of games are trying out using cards and building up a deck of abilities and sometimes like with Dicey Dungeons and Slay the Spire they go onto becoming hits. There's also the upcoming Loop Hero which already has my heart.

    Jupiter Moons: Mecha, well the demo of Jupiter Moons: Mecha - Prologue to be precise, offers up a rather tantalizing early look at what could be another great one. Fusing together mech combat, lots of shininess and plenty of laser action with card-based combat and what you get depends on your currently equipped weapons and tooling.

  • Terraria for Stadia cancelled, due to Google locking the developer out | GamingOnLinux

    Stadia is back on the spotlight and not for their overhype, new games or stopping first-party games, in fact it's due to Terraria now being cancelled due to Google locking the accounts of a developer. This isn't just any developer either, this is coming from Terraria developer Andrew Spinks, who is the founder of Re-Logic.

    Spinks wrote a thread on Twitter, highlighting the issue after being locked out of a Google account now for three weeks. That means access has been lost to anything purchased on Google Play, all the data on Google Drive, even the official YouTube account for Terraria cannot be accessed due to all this.

  • Valheim has become the next survival game hit on Steam

    Looks like Iron Gate AB and Coffee Stain Publishing did well, with the survival game Valheim doing fantastic.

    After entering Early Access on February 2, it has repeatedly climbed up the top lists on Steam for players and sales hitting a fresh record of 131,153 online on Sunday February 7. Nothing is ever guaranteed to be a hit but it looks like they managed to find quite the sweet-spot and thankfully this hit has full Linux support, with the main developer even working from Linux.

More in Tux Machines

Rescatux 0.73: Rescuing GNU/Linux and Microsoft Systems with Rescapp

According to the Distrowatch summary "Rescatux is a Debian-based GNU/Linux live distribution that includes a graphical wizard for rescuing broken GNU/Linux installations." It features a graphical interface where one can choose a task to perform, including the option to restore the GRUB bootloader, Linux and Windows password resets, and Linux file system checks. Being based on Debian (Stable) it is using the Linux kernel 4.19.0-8 and systemd in the background. Right off the bat this could be a problem for machines needing a newer kernel but it was ok for my hardware, the newest machine now being around 20 months old. Rescatux booted into UEFI mode on this Asus Vivobook 8th Gen Core i7. The iwlwifi firmware was missing and as such I was unable to get online in the live session. At start up the initial boot screen is already very informative, letting us know a number of options and the version numbers of system tools. Read more

Where Will the Penguin March From Here?

One of Linux’s greatest and most distinguishing traits is its adaptability. Compare how it started and how it’s going, and you’ll see what I mean. Linux began its life as a humble experiment in Unix porting, but from there it quickly became a popular kernel for server OSes due to its low cost (“free” is pretty low) and customizability. From there it morphed to power network appliances (think routers) and Android, proving it was lean enough for a whole gamut of embedded systems. It’s easy to forget that Linux’s proliferation to every class of computing device has not concluded its evolution. With that in mind, I want to take a moment to not only catch up with its changes, but to potentially get ahead of them. Don’t take this as gospel truth, though. This is just me expanding on an intuition I had while studying technology trends. Plus, the beginning of the year has me, like many people, in a prognosticatory mood. Read more

Viper Browser: A Lightweight Qt5-based Web Browser With A Focus on Privacy and Minimalism

Viper Browser is a Qt-based browser that offers a simple user experience keeping privacy in mind. While the majority of the popular browsers run on top of Chromium, unique alternatives like Firefox, Beaker Browser, and some other chrome alternatives should not cease to exist. Especially, considering Google’s recent potential thought of stripping Google Chrome-specific features from Chromium giving an excuse of abuse. In the look-out for more Chrome alternatives, I came across an interesting project “Viper Browser” as per our reader’s suggestion on Mastodon. Read more

Bulk URL Opener – manage and use large numbers of URLs

Bulk URL Opener is an application that provides the user with multiple utilities to help with managing and using large amounts of URLs. The software lets you open a list of URLs with a single link. The program also lets you create and store lists of links that are available from a dropdown menu offering an easy ay to open multiple links simultaneously. Bulk URL Opener is free and open source software. It’s an Electron based application written in the JavaScript programming language. [...] Bulk URL Opener has limited use cases as a desktop application. But if you need to open multiple urls on a regular basis, the program may be useful. The program doesn’t warrant our recommendation. It’s fairly slow in operation with stability leaving something to be desired. There’s a fair few glitches and issues we run into even from limited testing. Memory usage is high which is mainly because the program uses Electron. ps_mem reports that the desktop program uses around 276MB of RAM. That’s a hefty memory footprint, particularly given the program is essentially very simple. There’s definitely a call for the project to move away from Electron. ps_mem is a small utility that reliably reports how much memory is consumed by an application. It’s a very handy open source utility. It interrogates the kernel to obtain the memory information, outputting the information in a clean and uncluttered way. Read more

