Games: Unleash Your Potential Program, Drauger OS, and New Titles for GNU/Linux
Take home 1 of 6 System76 Dream PCs!
This video is NOT sponsored. When System76 asked me if I would share their Unleash Your Potential Program with you guys, I knew I had to say yes. They're some of my favorite peeps in the world and, after the success of the GNOME Community Engagement Challenge, I figured you guys might want to know about this awesome program, too!!
Drauger OS Developer Looking To Make Console
Thomas Castleman, the main developer behind Drauger OS, announced yesterday in a blog post that the Drauger OS team is still going strong, with continued improvements to the distro’s system installer and the planned release date for the upcoming Drauger OS 7.6 (June or July). What’s perhaps the most surprising regarding the post, however, is the announcement that they’re working on a Linux gaming console, dubbed the Vetala.
The Vetala (the name is apparently based from Hindu mythology as someone who has been brought from the dead) will have none other than Drauger OS pre-installed, using a couch-oriented desktop environment called Game Console Desktop Environment (GCDE). It will come in a low-end, mid-range, or a high-end hardware configuration, varying between $600-$1000. It will use off-the-shelf components and have dedicated graphics and Wi-Fi. The case will use ABS plastic.
CAD files for the casing will be publicly available; if the console breaks, you can 3D print another, or print it anyway if the console doesn’t become a success. The Vetala will also be freely available to customize with your own hardware. The blog post also goes on to mention some work may be done on the kernel “to improve performance and ensure users get the most disk space for their games as possible.”
[...]
In other news for Drauger OS, the team is no longer working on an ARM version of the distribution.
Comet 64 is a programming puzzle game about an old fictional computer
Comet 64 huh? It's a programming puzzle game involving a fantasy old computer and it certainly hits the mark when it comes to the visual style. Fans of the Amiga, Commodore and the real early PCs will find themselves at home here.
Unlike certain other programming puzzlers, it's not a game where you're dragging and dropping logic blocks. Instead, you're using a simplified programming language to solve the various problems it presents you with. Could serve as a fun introduction to programming or as a healthy dose of nostalgia for problem solvers to dive into with a retro flair.
[...]
The developer actually sent us a key for this one, and it really is great. Definitely reminds me of some classic programming attempts a good many years ago. It's styled a bit like a Zachtronics game almost, which is practically a genre nowadays. It gives you an input of numbers which you need to adjust based on the query you're given (the query being the problem to solve) for each level using the simple programming language.
Factorio to get a big expansion pack now the full game is done, developer jobs going | GamingOnLinux
Wube Software have written up their plans for the future of Factorio and it sounds exciting, with it confirmed that they're looking to work on a big expansion.
Factorio is done, as in the recent 1.1 release is the "final release of the vanilla game" and so will only see standard maintenance patches for bug fixes and alike. The question is where do they take it from here? They went over options like free updates, a sequel and more but settled on doing a big expansion as they're not a fan of multiple smaller DLC.
What to expect from it? Too early to tell they say and they have no idea when it will be ready as work has only just begun. We're looking at likely more than a year.
Jupiter Moons: Mecha - Prologue demo offers a shiny test of the next deck-builder hit | GamingOnLinux
It's not always clear what will be a hit but sometimes, I honestly think it is and Jupiter Moons: Mecha has early signs of being something a little bit special.
Deck-builders are popular, lots of games are trying out using cards and building up a deck of abilities and sometimes like with Dicey Dungeons and Slay the Spire they go onto becoming hits. There's also the upcoming Loop Hero which already has my heart.
Jupiter Moons: Mecha, well the demo of Jupiter Moons: Mecha - Prologue to be precise, offers up a rather tantalizing early look at what could be another great one. Fusing together mech combat, lots of shininess and plenty of laser action with card-based combat and what you get depends on your currently equipped weapons and tooling.
Terraria for Stadia cancelled, due to Google locking the developer out | GamingOnLinux
Stadia is back on the spotlight and not for their overhype, new games or stopping first-party games, in fact it's due to Terraria now being cancelled due to Google locking the accounts of a developer. This isn't just any developer either, this is coming from Terraria developer Andrew Spinks, who is the founder of Re-Logic.
Spinks wrote a thread on Twitter, highlighting the issue after being locked out of a Google account now for three weeks. That means access has been lost to anything purchased on Google Play, all the data on Google Drive, even the official YouTube account for Terraria cannot be accessed due to all this.
Valheim has become the next survival game hit on Steam
Looks like Iron Gate AB and Coffee Stain Publishing did well, with the survival game Valheim doing fantastic.
After entering Early Access on February 2, it has repeatedly climbed up the top lists on Steam for players and sales hitting a fresh record of 131,153 online on Sunday February 7. Nothing is ever guaranteed to be a hit but it looks like they managed to find quite the sweet-spot and thankfully this hit has full Linux support, with the main developer even working from Linux.
