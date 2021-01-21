Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, gdisk, intel-microcode, privoxy, and wireshark), Fedora (mingw-binutils, mingw-jasper, mingw-SDL2, php, python-pygments, python3.10, wireshark, wpa_supplicant, and zeromq), Mageia (gdisk and tomcat), openSUSE (chromium, cups, kernel, nextcloud, openvswitch, RT kernel, and rubygem-nokogiri), SUSE (nutch-core), and Ubuntu (openldap, php-pear, and qemu).
-
Ex-NSA man Aitel again clashes with NYT over cyber attack article
Former NSA hacker and ex-owner of security company Immunity, Dave Aitel, has once again criticised New York Times' cyber security reporter Nicole Perlroth, claiming that nearly every detail in a piece the journalist wrote to promote an upcoming book of hers is wrong.
-
Critical Cisco Flaws Open VPN Routers Up to RCE Attacks
Cisco is rolling out fixes for critical holes in its lineup of small-business VPN routers. The flaws could be exploited by unauthenticated, remote attackers to view or tamper with data, and perform other unauthorized actions on the routers.
The flaws exist in the web-based management interface of Cisco’s small-business lineup of VPN routers. That includes its RV160, RV160W, RV260, RV260P, and RV260W models.
-
How the United States Lost to [Crackers] [iophk: Windows TCO]
We know this not because of some heroic N.S.A. [crack], or intelligence feat, but because the government was tipped off by a security company, FireEye, after it discovered the same Russian [crackers] in its own systems.
-
