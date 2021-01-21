today's howtos
-
How to set a system wide bandwidth limit on Linux systems
In these times of remote work / home office, you may have a limited bandwidth shared with other people/device. All software doesn't provide a way to limit bandwidth usage (package manager, Youtube videos player etc...).
Fortunately, Linux has a very nice program very easy to use to limit your bandwidth in one command. This program is « Wondershaper » and is using the Linux QoS framework that is usually manipulated with "tc", but it makes it VERY easy to set limits.
-
How to Allow Remote Connections to MySQL – TecAdmin
Which is also a good practice for the security purposes.
In many cases we needs to access MySQL database from remote systems. In the most possible cases of production environment where we use separate instance for database server. Also in case of application hosted under load balance environment, where we create a single centralize database server accessible from multiple systems.
This tutorial will help you to configure MySQL server to allow connections from remote systems.
-
How to Jailbreak Roku and Install Kodi (Full Tutorial)
Love the convenience of Roku, but addicted to the sheer streaming power of Kodi? Well today, we show you how to combine the two–and it doesn’t actually even require jailbreaking! Don’t worry, it’s actually a pretty simple process–we walk you through it, step by step, sharing a few tips along the way on how to get the most out of both services.
-
How to install and set-up a gemini server
-
How to Install Kodi on Amazon Fire TV Stick, The Verified Easy Way
Amazon’s Firestick offers unparalleled convenience, but it’s best paired with Kodi for the ultimate streaming experience. We show you how to install Kodi on Fire TV step by step, and recommend a few VPNs to help you access geoblocked content and hide your Kodi traffic from ISP throttling.
-
How To Install Gitea on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitea on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Gitea is a simple, lightweight, and self-hosted Git platform written in Go. It is a fork of Gogs and very similar to GitLab. Compared to GitLab, Gitea is extra easy, light-weight, and straightforward to configure. It can be installed on all major operating systems including, Windows, macOS, Linux, and ARM. With Gitea, you can track time, issues, repository branching, file locking, merging, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of the Gitea on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How to Add and Remove Users in CentOS 8
Adding and deleting users is one of the basic tasks that every system administrator should know. In this tutorial, I am showing you two ways to add and remove users in CentOS 8 on the shell and also on the Desktop.
-
How to Enable HTTP/2 with Apache in Ubuntu - Cloudbooklet
How to configure or enable or setup HTTP/2 with Apache in Ubuntu. HTTP/2 is a protocol developed to reduce latency, minimize protocol overhead and many more efficient features compared to HTTP/1.
In this guide you are going to learn how to enable HTTP/2 with Apache. This setup is tested on a Google cloud compute engine instance with Ubuntu 20.20 OS and Apache 2.4.41.
-
How to Install Deepin WeChat, QQ IM in Ubuntu 20.04 [The Easy Way] | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install WeChat, QQ instant messenger, Ali Wangwang, QQ Music, QQ Video, iQIYI easily from Deepin repository.
For those doing business or having friends / family members in China, it’s hard to avoid using these top apps. Thanks to wine and Deepin Linux, they are working quite good in Linux without native support.
-
How to Install NFS Server on Debian 10 (Buster)
NFS (Network File system) is a client-server file system protocol which allows multiple system or user to access the same shared folder or file. The latest is NFS version 4. The shared file will be like if they were stored locally. It provides central management which can be secured with a firewall and Kerberos authentication.
This article will guide you to install the NFS server in Debian 10 and mount it on a client machine.
-
How to Install NumPy on Ubuntu 20.04
NumPy is a python library used for scientific computing. It offers the followings and much more.
-
How to Install Vagrant and use it with VirtualBox on Ubuntu 20.04
Vagrant is a command-line tool for building and managing virtual machines. To use Vagrant, you must have a virtualization engine like VirtualBox, Hyper-V, or Docker installed on your system. The Vagrant plugin system also provides support for KVM and VMware. Vagrant is mainly used to easily set- up development environments. Vagrant is available for Linux platforms and users can install it into their system for further usage.
In this article, I will show you how to install Vagrant on an Ubuntu 20.04 machine and use VirtualBox as vairtualization engine. The we will create a VirtualBox virtual machine with CentOS 8 as operating system inside the VM using Vagrant.
-
How to Run a Command Periodically in Linux using Watch
The requirement of periodically running a command or a process in Linux is quite common. From clean up scripts, to duplicate file removal commands, to automated periodic upgrades, everything can be configured to run periodically in Linux.
Usually, the way to achieve this is to configure Cron jobs, which are handy when it comes to automation scripts and background jobs. However, if you need to run a command or program periodically and view its output interactively, i.e., in (almost) real-time; Cron cannot be used, as it saves all the output to log files.
-
How to install Solus 4.2 - YouTube
In this video, I am going to show how to install Solus 4.2.
-
How to install and use Flameshot on Linux
Flameshot is a free and open source Screenshot Tool. It is simple, yet powerful feature-rich ,easy to use. And also, Flameshot has a CLI version, so you can take screenshots from commandline as well.
In this article,we will show you how to install Flameshot and how to take screenshots using it in Linux.
-
How to mount Box.com cloud storage on Linux
Box.com is an online cloud storage provider targeting individual users and enterprise customers. This tutorial demonstrates how you can mount your Box.com cloud storage account on Linux via a WebDAV interface.
-
How to set up custom sensors in Home Assistant | Opensource.com
In the last article in this series about home automation, I started digging into Home Assistant. I set up a Zigbee integration with a Sonoff Zigbee Bridge and installed a few add-ons, including Node-RED, File Editor, Mosquitto broker, and Samba. I wrapped up by walking through Node-RED's configuration, which I will use heavily later on in this series. The four articles before that one discussed what Home Assistant is, why you may want local control, some of the communication protocols for smart home components, and how to install Home Assistant in a virtual machine (VM) using libvirt.
In this sixth article, I'll walk through the YAML configuration files. This is largely unnecessary if you are just using the integrations supported in the user interface (UI). However, there are times, particularly if you are pulling in custom sensor data, where you have to get your hands dirty with the configuration files.
-
Find When A Specific Linux Kernel Version Is Last Booted - OSTechNix
You should have installed or upgraded to many new Kernel versions over the time in your Linux machine. If you have multiple Linux Kernels installed on your system, how would you find when a specific Linux Kernel version is last booted? That's what we are going to find out now. This guide explains how to check when a Linux kernel last used or booted on.
-
Getting started with Flutter on Ubuntu
Recently there was an announcement from Ubuntu that the desktop team are working on a replacement for the Ubiquity installer. The really interesting part of the post by Martin Wimpress, head of the Ubuntu Desktop team at Canonical, is that the new installer will be built using Flutter.
Flutter is a cross-platform User Interface framework that can target Linux, macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS all from the same source code. I have been aware of Flutter for some time now but have been trepidation in jumping in to sample the water, because I am completely unfamiliar with the Dart programming language and was worried about making the time investment.
With the news from Ubuntu I decided that now is a good time to get my feet wet and find out what this new shiny is all about. To that end, I have installed Flutter and managed to get the sample application running on Ubuntu!
-
Network configuration in Ubuntu
This document is intended to support Ubuntu server administrators and aims to help you manage your network using the terminal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 544 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago