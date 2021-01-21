Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Monday 8th of February 2021
Red Hat

  • Miroslav Suchý: How to activate no-cost RHEL subscription

    Click on the “Register” button and follow the process. It is one screen only and you will be done within a minute.

    Now navigate to developers.redhat.com and log in using your Red Hat account.

    From the top menu choose Linux -> Download RHEL. That will get you to Download Page. You can download the ISO image. Or you can Set Up AWS EC2 Instance. Or you can use any other way. Your no-cost subscription is already active.

  • Deploying Kubernetes Operators with Operator Lifecycle Manager bundles

    This article shows an example of using the Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM) bundle deployment architecture to deploy a Red Hat OpenShift or other Kubernetes Operator. You will learn how to use OLM and the Operator SDK (both components of the Kubernetes Operator Framework) together to deploy an Operator.

  • DISA Has Released the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 STIG

    Cybersecurity continues to be a focal point for government agencies as they continue to develop IT strategies that include the deployment of new and existing workloads into cloud-based environments. At the same time, threats to these services, and the data that they process, continue to evolve with new exploits appearing on a regular basis. To maintain the performance and availability of applications and data, configurations that limit the ability for exploits to be successful must be in place.

    Red Hat has a long history of working with government and defense agencies to configure Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to meet certain rigorous requirements that aim to protect systems from malicious activity. This work includes development of SELinux, establishing Identity Management standards, and the development and publication of several security configuration profiles used by various industries.

    We are pleased to announce that, in collaboration with Red Hat, the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has published a Secure Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) for RHEL 8. The STIG consists of more than 300 security controls including configuration settings that map to new features that were included in RHEL 8.

  • IBM Cloud Now: IBM Cloud Schematics Updates, New Billing Model, and 10% Off Bare Metal Servers
  • IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power 14.0-2 released!

    A new update release for the 14.0 series of the IBM® Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is now available.

    [...]

    The IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is a set of open source development tools (compiler, debugger and profiling tools) and runtime libraries that allow users to take leading edge advantage of IBM’s latest POWER® hardware features on Linux®.

  • Feeling Insecure About The Weak Security At Most IBM i Shops - IT Jungle [Ed: When the "trade press" indoctrinates people into thinking they must always use products with back doors and then buy some proprietary stuff to "add" security]

    It is always a wonder to us that, in this day and age, every IBM i shop, which is by definition running mission critical workloads, is not using high availability clustering of systems in their datacenter, disaster recovery and failover of some type or another to a remote site, and supplemental security to lock down those parts of the system that are not, by default within the IBM i platform, locked down.

    It’s a bit of a mystery. Of the 120,000 to 150,000 unique customers running IBM i platforms in the world, maybe 20,000 have some sort of HA/DR and maybe 10,000 have supplemental security. We want to understand why, after decades or exit point security as well as security add-ons to cover the Integrated File System, a variant of the OS/2 High Performance File System that IBM brought onto the platform to make it speak ASCII and SMD way back in 1995. We wanted to get a better understanding of the security situation, with somewhere between 6.7 percent and 8.3 percent of the installed base having security add-ons for exit points and IFS, so we had a chat with Tony Perera, co-founder and president of Trinity Guard, who has a long and complex history in the IT sector and who can give us some insight.

    Perera, who is from Sri Lanka, started his career at IBM developing the Employee Trust Fund System for that country, which is akin to the applications that run the Social Security Administration here in the United States. He then went on to be a programmer analyst at United Overseas Bank and at application developer FISERV, including porting a Unix-based banking system to OS/400. In July 1999, Perera joined PentaSafe and was one of the key developers of the set of security products the company had, which were acquired by NetIQ, which was acquired by Attachmate, which was acquired by Novell, which were finally spun put into Micro Focus. Back in the day PentaSafe had three employees and were doing security products for OS/400, but today, Trinity Guard is a 15-person company, with a dozen of them – including Perera – working in programming, QA, product management, and such and only three of them working on sales. Perera has seen security from the side of the customer and from the side of the vendor, and offers some good perspective why security add-ons are not ubiquitous in the IBM i realm, but why they should be.

Rescatux 0.73: Rescuing GNU/Linux and Microsoft Systems with Rescapp

According to the Distrowatch summary "Rescatux is a Debian-based GNU/Linux live distribution that includes a graphical wizard for rescuing broken GNU/Linux installations." It features a graphical interface where one can choose a task to perform, including the option to restore the GRUB bootloader, Linux and Windows password resets, and Linux file system checks. Being based on Debian (Stable) it is using the Linux kernel 4.19.0-8 and systemd in the background. Right off the bat this could be a problem for machines needing a newer kernel but it was ok for my hardware, the newest machine now being around 20 months old. Rescatux booted into UEFI mode on this Asus Vivobook 8th Gen Core i7. The iwlwifi firmware was missing and as such I was unable to get online in the live session. At start up the initial boot screen is already very informative, letting us know a number of options and the version numbers of system tools. Read more

Where Will the Penguin March From Here?

One of Linux’s greatest and most distinguishing traits is its adaptability. Compare how it started and how it’s going, and you’ll see what I mean. Linux began its life as a humble experiment in Unix porting, but from there it quickly became a popular kernel for server OSes due to its low cost (“free” is pretty low) and customizability. From there it morphed to power network appliances (think routers) and Android, proving it was lean enough for a whole gamut of embedded systems. It’s easy to forget that Linux’s proliferation to every class of computing device has not concluded its evolution. With that in mind, I want to take a moment to not only catch up with its changes, but to potentially get ahead of them. Don’t take this as gospel truth, though. This is just me expanding on an intuition I had while studying technology trends. Plus, the beginning of the year has me, like many people, in a prognosticatory mood. Read more

Viper Browser: A Lightweight Qt5-based Web Browser With A Focus on Privacy and Minimalism

Viper Browser is a Qt-based browser that offers a simple user experience keeping privacy in mind. While the majority of the popular browsers run on top of Chromium, unique alternatives like Firefox, Beaker Browser, and some other chrome alternatives should not cease to exist. Especially, considering Google’s recent potential thought of stripping Google Chrome-specific features from Chromium giving an excuse of abuse. In the look-out for more Chrome alternatives, I came across an interesting project “Viper Browser” as per our reader’s suggestion on Mastodon. Read more

Bulk URL Opener – manage and use large numbers of URLs

Bulk URL Opener is an application that provides the user with multiple utilities to help with managing and using large amounts of URLs. The software lets you open a list of URLs with a single link. The program also lets you create and store lists of links that are available from a dropdown menu offering an easy ay to open multiple links simultaneously. Bulk URL Opener is free and open source software. It’s an Electron based application written in the JavaScript programming language. [...] Bulk URL Opener has limited use cases as a desktop application. But if you need to open multiple urls on a regular basis, the program may be useful. The program doesn’t warrant our recommendation. It’s fairly slow in operation with stability leaving something to be desired. There’s a fair few glitches and issues we run into even from limited testing. Memory usage is high which is mainly because the program uses Electron. ps_mem reports that the desktop program uses around 276MB of RAM. That’s a hefty memory footprint, particularly given the program is essentially very simple. There’s definitely a call for the project to move away from Electron. ps_mem is a small utility that reliably reports how much memory is consumed by an application. It’s a very handy open source utility. It interrogates the kernel to obtain the memory information, outputting the information in a clean and uncluttered way. Read more

