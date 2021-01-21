Programming Leftovers
-
Regularization Techniques in Linear Regression With Python
Linear Regression is the process of fitting a line that best describes a set of data points.
Let's say you are trying to predict the Grade $g$ of students, based on how many hours $h$ they spend playing CSGO, and their IQ scores $i$.
-
How to Resize Images Using Python
Python has become the go-to choice for a programming language; not only for general object-oriented programming but for various scientific, mathematical, statistical, etc. applications.
All this has been possible due to a strong developer community that has developed libraries and APIs for every purpose, in Python. From machine learning to medicine, it has libraries for all sectors.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 98: Read N-Characters and Search Insert Position
These are some answers to the Week 98 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
-
You can now use the spvmcc command to generate an executable file from the SPVM source code.
You can now use the spvmcc command to generate an executable file from the SPVM source code.
SPVM is a module that can convert Perl-like source code into C language and execute it.
I have succeeded in generating an executable in a very stable way.
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.06 Collect, Conserve, Remaster
Elizabeth Mattijsen has started the Raku Collect, Conserve, Remaster Project to collect old blog posts from the 20+ year history of Raku, into a repository with the goal of preserving all of the information in these blog posts (many of which have already disappeared from the directly accessible internet). If you know of old blog posts (possibly your own), please create a PR to have them added to the Collect phase of the CCR project. The preliminary results are Remastered blog posts in markdown format, that can be rendered at a later stage to provide more up-to-date Raku content on the Internet (/r/rakulang comments).
-
How to overcome today’s development challenges for mobile and smart devices with Qt and Felgo
Qt makes it easy to develop applications for Desktop, Mobile and Embedded platforms, all from a single code base. No other solution offers to build native cross-platform apps for all these platforms at once. But since the rise of mobile and smart devices in all kinds of shapes and sizes, bridging the gap between platforms has become even harder. By solving a lot of common problems in many real-life projects, Felgo built a variety of higher-level APIs and development tools on top of Qt that help you save time and worries. Read on to learn how to overcome these challenges from the development to the release.
-
Mozilla Welcomes the Rust Foundation
Today Mozilla is thrilled to join the Rust community in announcing the formation of the Rust Foundation. The Rust Foundation will be the home of the popular Rust programming language that began within Mozilla. Rust has long been bigger than just a Mozilla project and today’s announcement is the culmination of many years of community building and collaboration. Mozilla is pleased to be a founding Platinum Sponsor of the Rust Foundation and looks forward to working with it to help Rust continue to grow and prosper.
Rust is an open-source programming language focused on safety, speed and concurrency. It started life as a side project in Mozilla Research. Back in 2010, Graydon Hoare presented work on something he hoped would become a “slightly less annoying” programming language that could deliver better memory safety and more concurrency. Within a few years, Rust had grown into a project with an independent governance structure and contributions from inside and outside Mozilla. In 2015, the Rust project announced the first stable release, Rust 1.0.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 574 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 6 min ago
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 49 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
9 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago