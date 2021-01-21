Language Selection

  • Regularization Techniques in Linear Regression With Python

    Linear Regression is the process of fitting a line that best describes a set of data points.

    Let's say you are trying to predict the Grade $g$ of students, based on how many hours $h$ they spend playing CSGO, and their IQ scores $i$.

  • How to Resize Images Using Python

    Python has become the go-to choice for a programming language; not only for general object-oriented programming but for various scientific, mathematical, statistical, etc. applications.

    All this has been possible due to a strong developer community that has developed libraries and APIs for every purpose, in Python. From machine learning to medicine, it has libraries for all sectors.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 98: Read N-Characters and Search Insert Position

    These are some answers to the Week 98 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

  • You can now use the spvmcc command to generate an executable file from the SPVM source code.

    SPVM is a module that can convert Perl-like source code into C language and execute it.

    I have succeeded in generating an executable in a very stable way.

  • Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.06 Collect, Conserve, Remaster

    Elizabeth Mattijsen has started the Raku Collect, Conserve, Remaster Project to collect old blog posts from the 20+ year history of Raku, into a repository with the goal of preserving all of the information in these blog posts (many of which have already disappeared from the directly accessible internet). If you know of old blog posts (possibly your own), please create a PR to have them added to the Collect phase of the CCR project. The preliminary results are Remastered blog posts in markdown format, that can be rendered at a later stage to provide more up-to-date Raku content on the Internet (/r/rakulang comments).

  • How to overcome today’s development challenges for mobile and smart devices with Qt and Felgo

    Qt makes it easy to develop applications for Desktop, Mobile and Embedded platforms, all from a single code base. No other solution offers to build native cross-platform apps for all these platforms at once. But since the rise of mobile and smart devices in all kinds of shapes and sizes, bridging the gap between platforms has become even harder. By solving a lot of common problems in many real-life projects, Felgo built a variety of higher-level APIs and development tools on top of Qt that help you save time and worries. Read on to learn how to overcome these challenges from the development to the release.

  • Mozilla Welcomes the Rust Foundation

    Today Mozilla is thrilled to join the Rust community in announcing the formation of the Rust Foundation. The Rust Foundation will be the home of the popular Rust programming language that began within Mozilla. Rust has long been bigger than just a Mozilla project and today’s announcement is the culmination of many years of community building and collaboration. Mozilla is pleased to be a founding Platinum Sponsor of the Rust Foundation and looks forward to working with it to help Rust continue to grow and prosper.

    Rust is an open-source programming language focused on safety, speed and concurrency. It started life as a side project in Mozilla Research. Back in 2010, Graydon Hoare presented work on something he hoped would become a “slightly less annoying” programming language that could deliver better memory safety and more concurrency. Within a few years, Rust had grown into a project with an independent governance structure and contributions from inside and outside Mozilla. In 2015, the Rust project announced the first stable release, Rust 1.0.

Rescatux 0.73: Rescuing GNU/Linux and Microsoft Systems with Rescapp

According to the Distrowatch summary "Rescatux is a Debian-based GNU/Linux live distribution that includes a graphical wizard for rescuing broken GNU/Linux installations." It features a graphical interface where one can choose a task to perform, including the option to restore the GRUB bootloader, Linux and Windows password resets, and Linux file system checks. Being based on Debian (Stable) it is using the Linux kernel 4.19.0-8 and systemd in the background. Right off the bat this could be a problem for machines needing a newer kernel but it was ok for my hardware, the newest machine now being around 20 months old. Rescatux booted into UEFI mode on this Asus Vivobook 8th Gen Core i7. The iwlwifi firmware was missing and as such I was unable to get online in the live session. At start up the initial boot screen is already very informative, letting us know a number of options and the version numbers of system tools. Read more

Where Will the Penguin March From Here?

One of Linux’s greatest and most distinguishing traits is its adaptability. Compare how it started and how it’s going, and you’ll see what I mean. Linux began its life as a humble experiment in Unix porting, but from there it quickly became a popular kernel for server OSes due to its low cost (“free” is pretty low) and customizability. From there it morphed to power network appliances (think routers) and Android, proving it was lean enough for a whole gamut of embedded systems. It’s easy to forget that Linux’s proliferation to every class of computing device has not concluded its evolution. With that in mind, I want to take a moment to not only catch up with its changes, but to potentially get ahead of them. Don’t take this as gospel truth, though. This is just me expanding on an intuition I had while studying technology trends. Plus, the beginning of the year has me, like many people, in a prognosticatory mood. Read more

Viper Browser: A Lightweight Qt5-based Web Browser With A Focus on Privacy and Minimalism

Viper Browser is a Qt-based browser that offers a simple user experience keeping privacy in mind. While the majority of the popular browsers run on top of Chromium, unique alternatives like Firefox, Beaker Browser, and some other chrome alternatives should not cease to exist. Especially, considering Google’s recent potential thought of stripping Google Chrome-specific features from Chromium giving an excuse of abuse. In the look-out for more Chrome alternatives, I came across an interesting project “Viper Browser” as per our reader’s suggestion on Mastodon. Read more

Bulk URL Opener – manage and use large numbers of URLs

Bulk URL Opener is an application that provides the user with multiple utilities to help with managing and using large amounts of URLs. The software lets you open a list of URLs with a single link. The program also lets you create and store lists of links that are available from a dropdown menu offering an easy ay to open multiple links simultaneously. Bulk URL Opener is free and open source software. It’s an Electron based application written in the JavaScript programming language. [...] Bulk URL Opener has limited use cases as a desktop application. But if you need to open multiple urls on a regular basis, the program may be useful. The program doesn’t warrant our recommendation. It’s fairly slow in operation with stability leaving something to be desired. There’s a fair few glitches and issues we run into even from limited testing. Memory usage is high which is mainly because the program uses Electron. ps_mem reports that the desktop program uses around 276MB of RAM. That’s a hefty memory footprint, particularly given the program is essentially very simple. There’s definitely a call for the project to move away from Electron. ps_mem is a small utility that reliably reports how much memory is consumed by an application. It’s a very handy open source utility. It interrogates the kernel to obtain the memory information, outputting the information in a clean and uncluttered way. Read more

