today's leftovers
-
Josh Bressers: Episode 257 – The sudo and libgcrypt vulnerabilities
Josh and Kurt talk about the recent sudo and libgcrypt security vulnerabilities. What’s the deal with these buffer overflows and TOCTU bugs?
-
Hybrid cloud – everything you need to know
Hybrid cloud allows businesses to optimise their costs associated with cloud infrastructure maintenance. It also brings many other benefits, such as business continuity, compliance, better scalability and improved agility.
According to the Forrester Wave: Hybrid Cloud Management, Q4 2020, hybrid cloud is an essential technology that every modern organisation is looking for and its adoption is only expected to grow in the following years.
In this blog, we cover everything you need to know about hybrid clouds.
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a10 (Windows Only)
Tor Browser 10.5a10 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release instead.
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0.11 (Windows Only)
Tor Browser 10.0.11 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version updates Firefox to 78.7.1esr for Windows. This release includes important security updates to Firefox.
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.5a9 (Android Only)
Tor Browser 10.5a9 is now available from the Tor Browser Alpha download page and also from our distribution directory.
Note: This is an alpha release, an experimental version for users who want to help us test new features. For everyone else, we recommend downloading the latest stable release for Android instead.
-
CrowdSec: An Innovative Open-Source Massively Multiplayer Firewall for Linux
CrowdSec is a massively multiplayer firewall designed to protect Linux servers, services, containers, or virtual machines exposed on the Internet with a server-side agent. It was inspired by Fail2Ban and aims to be a modernized, collaborative version of that intrusion-prevention tool.
-
Google Warns of Chrome Zero-Day on Windows, Mac, and Linux
Google says new updates of its Chrome browser have a zero-day vulnerability that threat actors are actively exploiting. Specifically, the flaw is found in current versions of Google Chrome. This release covers Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of Chrome meaning all are at risk.
According to the company, there is a flaw in the V8 open-source web engine that runs Chrome. A patch has already been included in version 88.0.4234.150, which is rolling out over the coming days and weeks.
-
How to get started with an Open Source Program Office - Linux.com
Today every company has to be a software company to be functional in today’s world and open source has become the preferred model for software development. However, many companies still don’t know how to properly engage with the open source communities and code-base. Lack of any strategy towards open source not only keeps companies from taking full advantage of Open Source, it also exposes their own IP or code-base to many risks, including the violation of Open Source license. Every company that deals with Open Source should have an Open Source Program Office. However, there is no playbook to create one. The Linux Foundation Training & Certification has released a new seven-course, training series entitled “Open Source Management & Strategy”. The course is authored by seasoned Open Source leader Guy Martin, Executive Director of OASIS Open, an internationally recognized standards development and open source projects consortium.
-
Vivaldi browser gets new feature to help manage tabs
Norway-based Vivaldi Technologies has added a novel feature to its browser – a second level in the tab bar for managing tab groups, what it calls Two-Level Tab Stacks.
-
