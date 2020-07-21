Programming in C/C++
Macro in C language – Linux Hint
A macro in C language is a piece of code which has been assigned a name. When the name is used anywhere in the program, the macro value is replaced before the program’s compilation. In this article, we will see in detail how to write a macro in C language.
Exception Handling in C++ – Linux Hint
There are three types of software errors that exist. These are Syntax Errors, Logic Errors, and Runtime Errors.
C++ Qualifiers and Storage Class Specifiers – Linux Hint
CV stands for Constant-Volatile. The declaration of an object that is not preceded by const and/or volatile is a cv-unqualified type. On the other hand, the declaration of an object that is preceded by const and/or volatile is a cv-qualified type. If an object is declared const, the value in its location cannot be changed. A volatile variable is a variable whose value is under the influence of the programmer, and hence cannot be changed by the compiler.Storage Class Specifiers refer to the life, place, and way in which a type exists. Storage class specifiers are static, mutable, thread_local, and extern.
This article explains C++ Qualifiers and Storage Class Specifiers. Thus, some preliminary knowledge in C++ comes in handy to really appreciate the article.
Overloading in C++ – Linux Hint
C++ does not allow a function that adds two integers and return an integer, to add two floats and return a float. Imagine that there is a function to add two integers and return an integer. Would it not be nice to have another function with the same name, that adds but two or even more floats to return a float? Doing so is said to be, overloading the first function.
Arithmetic operators are typically used for arithmetic operations. Is it not nice to have the +, join two strings? Enabling that is said to be overloading the arithmetic addition operator, for strings.
The increment operator, ++ adds 1 to an int or a float. When dealing with pointers, it does not add 1 to the pointer. It makes the pointer point to the next consecutive object in memory. An iterator points to the next object in a linked-list, but the linked-list objects are in different places in memory (not in consecutive regions). Would it not be nice to overload the increment operator for an iterator, to increment but point to the following element, in the linked-list?
This article explains overloading in C++. It is divided into two parts: function overloading and operator overloading. Having already basic knowledge in C++ is necessary to understand the rest of the article.
Network adaptive streaming with Hwangsaeul
When flying above a cityscape, we can't demand our wireless provider to build more base stations or ask the passersby to kindly refrain from watching cat videos on their phones and let our stream through. We can't fix the network, but maybe we can adapt to it. Hwangsaeul, or H8L, a remote surveillance streaming solution, utilizes the capability of libsrt to collect statistics from open SRT sockets and by continuously analyzing the available data tries to detect potential connectivity issues. When a problem is diagnosed, a customizable logic may decide to change some parameters of the video encoding process, sacrificing quality to preserve smooth and steady streaming at lower bitrate.
Roman Gilg: The Windowing Revolution
The beta for the upcoming 5.21 release of the KWinFT projects is now available. It contains a monumental rewrite of KWinFT's windowing logic. Read on for an overview of the changes and why this rewrite was necessary. A Confused Heart Let's define first what windowing logic is. In my definition this means all structures and algorithms in code to decide where a window should be stacked, placed, moved or in which other ways its geometry can be manipulated to allow the user to interact with and organize the totality of all windows. And if you agree to such windowing logic being of central importance for a windowing manager and what distinguishes it in the end from others, we may call it the heart of KWinFT. The KWinFT compositor is based on KWin, KDE's official compositor for the Plasma Workspace. KWin was founded over two decades ago. Necessarily some of its code is very old, does not adhere to any modern development principles and sometimes, due to changes in other levels of the graphics stack, it is just plain wrong. It is kind of unexpected though, that this has been in particular the case for the windowing logic, the heart of KWinFT. For example at the HEAD of KWin's current master branch do a git-blame over the ludicrous code in layers.cpp responsible for all window stacking and count how many lines are older than a decade. But old code is not necessarily bad. The reason why this old code is bad, is two-fold: for one under the leadership of the former maintainer the Wayland support was shoehorned into an already complex code base and secondly he followed a strategy to keep the old code untouched as much as possible. Instead of doing necessary incremental refactors to the old code, he tried to firewall it with an abundance of tests. For sure one can find reasons and excuses to pick such a strategy, but ultimately one has to say it failed. This can not be judged of course from the outside, but I feel comfortable in making this assessment as someone who knows the code in detail and because I am not the only one who abandoned his strategy.
Graphics: Mesa, AMDVLK, Adreno and Protected Xe Path
Sailfish OS 4.0.1 No Longer Support The Jolla Phone But Has Many Other Improvements
Jolla's Sailfish OS 4.0.1 was released this past week to early access subscribers as a major milestone for Sailfish OS 4. Sailfish OS 4.0.1 "Koli" is available currently to early access users since Thursday. With Sailfish OS 4.0.1, Jolla Phone is no longer supported as their original smartphone ambition. Supported by Sailfish OS 4 remain the Jolla C, Jolla Tablet, and Sony Xperia 10 / XA2 models, Gemini PDA x25/x27, and other select devices. Original: [release notes] Koli 4.0.1 - Announcements - Sailfish OS Forum
