today's howtos
-
How To Login With A USB Flash Drive Instead Of A Password On Linux Using pam_usb (Fork) - Linux Uprising Blog
pam_usb is a PAM module that provides hardware authentication for Linux using ordinary USB flash drives, SD cards, MMC, etc.
Using this, you'll be able to login without a password, by simply connecting a USB stick or memory card to your computer. This USB authentication also works when running terminal commands that require superuser - you will not be prompted for a password when using sudo for example.
pam_usb works with any application supporting PAM, such as login managers (GDM, Lightdm, etc.), and su / sudo.
For authentication, pam_usb makes use of the USB flash drive / memory card serial number, model and vendor, as well as optional One Time Pads (OTP). When One Time Pads are enabled (this is enabled by default, but you can disable it), the public user pad file is stored on the USB / memory card in a hidden folder called .pamusb, while the private key is stored in a hidden folder with the same name, stored in the user home directory.
-
Enable Disable Unattended Upgrades in Ubuntu – Linux Hint
Update packages are essential for the system to protect the data because these packages have specific security patches. However, Ubuntu’s feature called Unattended Upgrades installs all of the latest security-related updates automatically.
-
How to install Autodesk on a Chromebook - also known as Eagle
Today we are looking at how to install Autodesk on a Chromebook, also known as Eagle, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
A Guide to the Wireshark Command Line Interface “tshark” – Linux Hint
In the earlier tutorials for Wireshark, we have covered fundamental to advanced level topics. In this article, we will understand and cover a command-line interface for Wireshark, i.e., tshark. The terminal version of Wireshark supports similar options and is a lot useful when a Graphical User Interface (GUI) isn’t available.
Even though a graphical user interface is, theoretically, a lot easier to use, not all environments support it, especially server environments with only command-line options. Hence, at some point in time, as a network administrator or a security engineer, you will have to use a command-line interface. Important to note that tshark is sometimes used as a substitute for tcpdump. Even though both tools are almost equivalent in traffic capturing functionality, tshark is a lot more powerful.
-
How to Install Oracle JRE on Fedora – Linux Hint
Java is one of the most used programming languages. Due to its object-oriented nature, it is preferred by developers. Java can be used to develop Mobile, Desktop and Web-based applications. Java allows running java programs on many platforms with the help of JVM. JVM has a JRE or Java Run-time Environment that provides resources and class libraries to Java code for execution. JDK is only needed for developing Java applications.
-
How to Upgrade Fedora Linux? – Linux Hint
Fedora is a Linux distribution that is sponsored by Red Hat. The best thing is that it is free and open source. It is also available for desktop, server, and IoT systems. It has a different desktop environment like KDE Plasma, XFCE, LXQT, etc.
-
How to Install MySQL on Fedora – Linux Hint
MySQL is a database system that provides database services for storing and managing data. It is one of the popular open-source databases.
MySQL comes with the following commercial products:
MySQL Standard Edition
MySQL Enterprise Edition
MySQL Cluster Carrier Grade Edition
All these editions come with a price tag and are mostly suitable for commercial use. We will use the MySQL Community Edition, which is available for free usage under the GPL license for our this guide.
-
Elasticsearch Shard List – Linux Hint
Elasticsearch’s cat API is very handy because it allows users to view information related to various Elasticsearch engine resources in Compact and Aligned Text (CAT).
This tutorial will show you how to use the _cat API to view information about shards in an Elasticsearch cluster, what node the replica is, the size it takes up the disk, and more.
-
Elasticsearch Shard Rebalancing Tutorial – Linux Hint
An Elasticsearch shard is a unit that allows the Elasticsearch engine to distribute data in a cluster. In Elasticsearch, we say that a cluster is “balanced” when it contains an equal number of shards on every node without having a large concentration of shards on a single node. Depending on how you configure Elasticsearch, it automatically performs shards rebalancing in your cluster to improve performance.
Automatic shard rebalancing conforms to restrictions and rules like allocation filtering and forced awareness, leading to the most efficient and well-balanced cluster possible.
NOTE: Do not confuse shard reallocation, which is the process of finding and moving unassigned shards to the nodes in which they reside, with rebalancing. Rebalancing takes assigned shards and moves them evenly to various nodes, the purpose being the equal distribution of shards per node.
-
Elasticsearch Reindex in Place – Linux Hint
Elasticsearch indexing is an important feature that allows the engine to perform fast and accurately.
However, as you know, once data gets mapped into an index, it’s unmodifiable. To do this, you will need to reindex the data with the modifications you require. This process may lead to downtime, which is not a very good practice, especially for a service that is already in circulation.
To circumvent this, we can use index aliases, which allow us to switch between indices seamlessly.
-
Elasticsearch Reindex Change Field Type – Linux Hint
Working with databases is very fun but can sometimes be challenging, especially when dealing with already-existing data.
For example, if you want to change the type of a specific field, it might require you to take the service down, which can have grave repercussions, especially in services that process large amounts of data.
Fortunately, we can use Elasticsearch’s powerful features such as Reindexing, ingest nodes, pipelines, and processors to make such tasks very easy.
This tutorial will show you how to change a field type in a specific index to another, using Elasticsearch Ingest nodes. Using this approach will eliminate downtime that affects services while still managing to perform the field type change tasks.
-
Elasticsearch Create User – Linux Hint
Users, privileges, and permissions are some of Elasticsearch’s primary security features. Security features allow you to secure your clusters and manage how users interact with the engine.
In this quick guide, we will examine how to enable Elasticsearch Xpack security features and how to use security API to create users and roles.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 628 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Network adaptive streaming with Hwangsaeul
When flying above a cityscape, we can't demand our wireless provider to build more base stations or ask the passersby to kindly refrain from watching cat videos on their phones and let our stream through. We can't fix the network, but maybe we can adapt to it. Hwangsaeul, or H8L, a remote surveillance streaming solution, utilizes the capability of libsrt to collect statistics from open SRT sockets and by continuously analyzing the available data tries to detect potential connectivity issues. When a problem is diagnosed, a customizable logic may decide to change some parameters of the video encoding process, sacrificing quality to preserve smooth and steady streaming at lower bitrate.
Roman Gilg: The Windowing Revolution
The beta for the upcoming 5.21 release of the KWinFT projects is now available. It contains a monumental rewrite of KWinFT's windowing logic. Read on for an overview of the changes and why this rewrite was necessary. A Confused Heart Let's define first what windowing logic is. In my definition this means all structures and algorithms in code to decide where a window should be stacked, placed, moved or in which other ways its geometry can be manipulated to allow the user to interact with and organize the totality of all windows. And if you agree to such windowing logic being of central importance for a windowing manager and what distinguishes it in the end from others, we may call it the heart of KWinFT. The KWinFT compositor is based on KWin, KDE's official compositor for the Plasma Workspace. KWin was founded over two decades ago. Necessarily some of its code is very old, does not adhere to any modern development principles and sometimes, due to changes in other levels of the graphics stack, it is just plain wrong. It is kind of unexpected though, that this has been in particular the case for the windowing logic, the heart of KWinFT. For example at the HEAD of KWin's current master branch do a git-blame over the ludicrous code in layers.cpp responsible for all window stacking and count how many lines are older than a decade. But old code is not necessarily bad. The reason why this old code is bad, is two-fold: for one under the leadership of the former maintainer the Wayland support was shoehorned into an already complex code base and secondly he followed a strategy to keep the old code untouched as much as possible. Instead of doing necessary incremental refactors to the old code, he tried to firewall it with an abundance of tests. For sure one can find reasons and excuses to pick such a strategy, but ultimately one has to say it failed. This can not be judged of course from the outside, but I feel comfortable in making this assessment as someone who knows the code in detail and because I am not the only one who abandoned his strategy.
Graphics: Mesa, AMDVLK, Adreno and Protected Xe Path
Sailfish OS 4.0.1 No Longer Support The Jolla Phone But Has Many Other Improvements
Jolla's Sailfish OS 4.0.1 was released this past week to early access subscribers as a major milestone for Sailfish OS 4. Sailfish OS 4.0.1 "Koli" is available currently to early access users since Thursday. With Sailfish OS 4.0.1, Jolla Phone is no longer supported as their original smartphone ambition. Supported by Sailfish OS 4 remain the Jolla C, Jolla Tablet, and Sony Xperia 10 / XA2 models, Gemini PDA x25/x27, and other select devices. Original: [release notes] Koli 4.0.1 - Announcements - Sailfish OS Forum
Recent comments
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 50 sec ago
2 hours 38 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
2 hours 52 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago