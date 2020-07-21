Graphics: Mesa, AMDVLK, Adreno and Protected Xe Path
Panfrost Gallium3D Lands Its New Bifrost Scheduler In Mesa 21.1 - Phoronix
Hitting Mesa 21.1 this morning is a scheduler implementation for Panfrost Gallium3D, the open-source Arm Mali graphics driver.
Lead Panfrost developer Alyssa Rosenzweig has been working to implement a scheduler in panfrost for the Arm Bifrost graphics code path. The scheduler has been in the works for a number of months and is passing the relevant conformance tests and has now been merged.
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 Brings Performance Tuning For War Thunder - Phoronix
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 is out this morning as the latest snapshot of the official open-source AMD Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems that is derived from their shared platform driver sources.
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 is on the lighter side with AMDVLK 2021.Q1.2 having arrived just over one week ago.
Of the two listed driver changes, AMDVLK 2021.Q1.3 is rebuilt against the Vulkan API 1.2.168 headers.
Freedreno's MSM DRM Driver Adds More Adreno Support, Speedbin Capability For Linux 5.12 - Phoronix
The MSM Direct Rendering Manager driver originally developed as part of the Freedreno effort for open-source Qualcomm Adreno graphics on Linux while now supported by the likes of Google and Qualcomm's Code Aurora engineers has some notable changes in store for the next Linux kernel cycle.
New Adreno hardware support coming with Linux 5.12 is the A508, A509, and A512. The Adreno 508 is part of the Snapdragon 630 SoC, the mid-range Adreno 509 is found with the Snapdragon 636, and the Adreno 512 is what was found in the Snapdragon 660.
Intel "Protected Xe Path" Code Updated For Hardware-Protected GPU Sessions - Phoronix
Intel PXP -- Protected Xe Path -- is a means of hardware-protected sessions for graphics clients on Gen12 / Xe Graphics. The support code for enabling PXP with their open-source Linux driver stack was updated this past week.
While it's still under a "request for comments" flag and too late for possibly seeing it come with the soon-to-open Linux 5.12 merge window, this Intel PXP functionality is moving along and will be important for Xe server GPUs in public cloud type deployments where protected sessions are desirable for better segregation between shared resources.
Network adaptive streaming with Hwangsaeul
When flying above a cityscape, we can't demand our wireless provider to build more base stations or ask the passersby to kindly refrain from watching cat videos on their phones and let our stream through. We can't fix the network, but maybe we can adapt to it. Hwangsaeul, or H8L, a remote surveillance streaming solution, utilizes the capability of libsrt to collect statistics from open SRT sockets and by continuously analyzing the available data tries to detect potential connectivity issues. When a problem is diagnosed, a customizable logic may decide to change some parameters of the video encoding process, sacrificing quality to preserve smooth and steady streaming at lower bitrate.
Roman Gilg: The Windowing Revolution
The beta for the upcoming 5.21 release of the KWinFT projects is now available. It contains a monumental rewrite of KWinFT's windowing logic. Read on for an overview of the changes and why this rewrite was necessary. A Confused Heart Let's define first what windowing logic is. In my definition this means all structures and algorithms in code to decide where a window should be stacked, placed, moved or in which other ways its geometry can be manipulated to allow the user to interact with and organize the totality of all windows. And if you agree to such windowing logic being of central importance for a windowing manager and what distinguishes it in the end from others, we may call it the heart of KWinFT. The KWinFT compositor is based on KWin, KDE's official compositor for the Plasma Workspace. KWin was founded over two decades ago. Necessarily some of its code is very old, does not adhere to any modern development principles and sometimes, due to changes in other levels of the graphics stack, it is just plain wrong. It is kind of unexpected though, that this has been in particular the case for the windowing logic, the heart of KWinFT. For example at the HEAD of KWin's current master branch do a git-blame over the ludicrous code in layers.cpp responsible for all window stacking and count how many lines are older than a decade. But old code is not necessarily bad. The reason why this old code is bad, is two-fold: for one under the leadership of the former maintainer the Wayland support was shoehorned into an already complex code base and secondly he followed a strategy to keep the old code untouched as much as possible. Instead of doing necessary incremental refactors to the old code, he tried to firewall it with an abundance of tests. For sure one can find reasons and excuses to pick such a strategy, but ultimately one has to say it failed. This can not be judged of course from the outside, but I feel comfortable in making this assessment as someone who knows the code in detail and because I am not the only one who abandoned his strategy.
Sailfish OS 4.0.1 No Longer Support The Jolla Phone But Has Many Other Improvements
Jolla's Sailfish OS 4.0.1 was released this past week to early access subscribers as a major milestone for Sailfish OS 4. Sailfish OS 4.0.1 "Koli" is available currently to early access users since Thursday. With Sailfish OS 4.0.1, Jolla Phone is no longer supported as their original smartphone ambition. Supported by Sailfish OS 4 remain the Jolla C, Jolla Tablet, and Sony Xperia 10 / XA2 models, Gemini PDA x25/x27, and other select devices. Original: [release notes] Koli 4.0.1 - Announcements - Sailfish OS Forum
