My open source disaster recovery strategy for the home office

I've worked from home for years, and with the COVID-19 crisis, millions more have joined me. Teachers, accountants, librarians, stockbrokers… you name it, these workers now operate full or part time from their homes. Even after the coronavirus crisis ends, many will continue working at home, at least part time. But what happens when the home worker's computer fails? Whether the device is a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop—and whether the problem is hardware or software—the result might be missed workdays and lots of frustration.

This article explores how to ensure high-availability home computing. Open source software is key. It offers device independence so that home workers can easily move between primary and backup devices. Most importantly, it gives users control of their environment, which is the surest route to high availability. This simple high-availability strategy, based on open source, is easy to modify for your needs.

The 15 Best Email Encryption Tools for Linux System

Are you looking for the best email encryption tools for Linux? Because it’s essential to protect the contents of your emails from being viewed by others. The best way to do this is to encrypt them, which will stop others from accessing them. Anytime you send or receive sensitive information through an email service provider, you should always use some protection. Besides, many of these email security programs and software are available for Linux. Read more

Chromium Losing Google Private API Support Soon [Options and Way Forward]

Browser wars never seem to end. Now it's the turn for Google Chrome. In case you are not aware, Google recently informed that they are shutting down private API support in all Chromium-based web browser on March 2021. We take a look at the situation and trying to figure out a way forward for our readers. Read more

