Security: Latest Patches, GNU Guix Vulnerability, and Linux Security Enhancements
-
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (flatpak), Debian (connman, golang-1.11, and openjpeg2), Fedora (pngcheck), Mageia (php, phppgadmin, and wpa_supplicant), openSUSE (privoxy), Oracle (flatpak and kernel), Red Hat (qemu-kvm-rhev), SUSE (kernel, python-urllib3, and python3), and Ubuntu (firefox).
-
On Guix System, setuid programs were, until now, installed as setuid-root and setgid-root (in the /run/setuid-programs directory). However, most of these programs are meant to run as setuid-root, but not setgid-root. Thus, this setting posed a risk of local privilege escalation (users of Guix on a “foreign distro” are unaffected).
-
Linux v5.8 was released in August, 2020. Here’s my summary of various security things that caught my attention...
-
Kees Cook catches up with the security-related changes in the 5.8 kernel release.
Open-Source Apps That Have Good Privacy In Place
Unfortunately there’re open-source apps that participate in mass surveillance and do not respect your privacy. Use our list for the best open-source apps for discretion…
today's howtos
-
These instructions are a slightly modified version from the GT.M Acculturation Workshop.
-
Moodle is a free and open-source learning management system (LMS). It is written in PHP programming language. Moodle is used by many schools, universities, and organizations for a better learning experience.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gitlab on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, Gitlab is a graphical implementation of git, it is open-source repository management and version control system. GitLab is developed on Ruby on Rails. Using GitLab you can host your source code on your own server. This ensures the security of the code and gives you total freedom on the number of users as well as the number of repositories and the number of files. GitLab provides you with a platform to collaborate on projects and to keep track of changes in code. GitLab has widely used for software development and version control related tasks. In many ways, it is similar to GitHub, except you can install it on your own server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of Gitlab on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
By default, Ubuntu comes with a set of keyboard shortcuts that you can use straight away. However, you may not like the default mappings of some of these keyboard shortcuts. They might be assigned to shortcuts you’re used to using for something else, disrupting your productivity. For example, if you have a keyboard with a media button, that button is automatically mapped to Rhythmbox. If your favorite media player is VLC, you may want to change the keyboard shortcut to your favorite application.
There are several ways to manage your keyboard shortcuts in Linux. You can do it via Xmodmap (and Xkeycaps) or through your desktop environment’s keyboard/shortcut settings. This article will focus mainly on how to change the shortcuts or assign new ones on two of the most popular desktop environments, Gnome and KDE.
-
Sudo allows a user to run commands or programs with security privileges of another user ( by default superuser). Superuser in Linux is called 'root'.
It is one of the best security practice is to use non-root user to perform server administration.
In this quick article, we are going to create a user and add to a sudo group in Arch Linux.
-
One of the sectors where Linux has been at the forefront is the Web server industry. Linux distributions act as servers for a high majority of the websites on the Internet. Apart from websites, they are also used nowadays for Software as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, etc. platforms, all thanks to its ecosystem centered around security.
Linux Server Load refers to the average work being done by a web server in a given amount of time. It is generally specified in averages of the last 5 minutes, 10 minutes, and 15 minutes.
-
Many high-end laptops come with fingerprint readers these days. Windows and macOS have been supporting fingerprint login for some time. In desktop Linux, the support for fingerprint login was more of geeky tweaks but GNOME and KDE have started supporting it through system settings.
This means that on newer Linux distribution versions, you can easily use fingerprint reading. I am going to enable fingerprint login in Ubuntu here but you may use the steps on other distributions running GNOME 3.38.
-
Firefox and Chrome are two of the most popular browsers on the market. There are other browsers like Opera and Edge that own smaller portions of the browser market.
Every browser that tries to gain users must also provide them with an easy way to move away from their old browser and quickly adjust to the new one. A browser stores all sorts of information and it needs to be imported into the new browser if the transition is going to be smooth.
-
LXD/LXC is great for setting up test / development environments as it allows us to quickly create Linux based containers that behave like full virtual machines.
I recently had the requirement to develop an Ansible Playbook to configure a bunch of machines as a web farm. I decided to use LXD/LXC to create an environment where I could test the playbook quickly and easily. This meant I wouldn’t have to worry about needing to build any VMs, or anything external to the system I was working on.
In the following sections I will show the commands I ran to create the environment, explaining what each part does, before showing the completed script at the end of the page, so please read through to the end! Before continuing, you will need to have installed LXC. Checkout this article on how to install LXC/LXD if you haven’t already.
-
Finding files in any operating is a very common task as you have multiple files residing on your system at a time. The GUI based methods of doing so are readily available for every operating system, however, in Linux, I mostly prefer the CLI based methods. That is why today we will learn the two most simple methods of finding files in CentOS 8.
-
What is a dockerfile? When working with Docker you can download (pull) a pre-built Docker image from a registry such as Docker Hub, or you can build your own images by building from Dockerfiles. This article will look at what Dockerfiles are and how to write them so that you can build your own Docker images.
-
When it comes to operating systems, you will get majorly three or four choices. If you are here, you already know Ubuntu — a popular Linux distro. To learn and enjoy what Ubuntu offers, you need to install it. A fresh install on your hard drive will provide you the best way to use it in most cases.
-
Kops is used to bringing up the Kubernetes cluster in the easiest possible way. It is a command-line tool used to create Kubernetes Clusters. Kops officially supports AWS where GCP, DigitalOcean, and OpenStack are in Beta. Kops can also generate Terraform files for the required cluster configuration. One can not only easily create a cluster using Kops, but also modify, delete and upgrade the Kubernetes version in the cluster.
In this article, we will see the steps to create a Kubernetes cluster with 1 master and 1 worker node on AWS. Before we proceed, it is assumed that you are already familiar with Kubernetes
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 43 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago
21 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 12 min ago
21 hours 18 min ago
21 hours 20 min ago
21 hours 30 min ago