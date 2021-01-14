Arduino recently announced an update to the Arduino_OV767x camera library that makes it possible to run machine vision using TensorFlow Lite Micro on your Arduino Nano 33 BLE board.

If you just want to try this and run machine learning on Arduino, you can skip to the project tutorial.

The rest of this article is going to look at some of the lower level optimization work that made this all possible. There are higher performance industrial-targeted options like the Arduino Portenta available for machine vision, but the Arduino Nano 33 BLE has sufficient performance with TensorFlow Lite Micro support ready in the Arduino IDE. Combined with an OV767x module makes a low-cost machine vision solution for lower frame-rate applications like the person detection example in TensorFlow Lite Micro.