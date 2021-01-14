Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of February 2021 08:05:01 PM

Filed under

The following 600 words are all about a promising new FreeBSD distro and why it has me rather excited.

So, for the duration of this ramble I’d appreciate you pretending it’s 2008 and this site is still called ‘FYIDYK’ — the forerunner to omg! with a worse acronym and a ‘cover everything’ attitude!

In this post I look at what this distro is, what it isn’t, and what it hopes to become. Plus, I share a link to download installer images (warning: experimental) so you can try it out for yourself.