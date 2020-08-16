IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
IBM Champions help others to succeed – and gain a lot in return
In the era of open hybrid cloud, open source skills matter more than proprietary software skills [Ed: Open [sic] hybrid 'clown' is not Free software; they redefine things]
Cloud technology is so prevalent today that a recent IBM Institute for Business Value study found that a typical enterprise uses nearly eight clouds from multiple vendors. The study also notes a surge in the adoption of hybrid clouds — the combination of public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises IT — noting that in the next three years, hybrid cloud adoption is expected to grow by 47%, and the average organization will be using nearly six hybrid clouds.
IBM entry-level flash storage gets update with hybrid cloud and container support [Ed: "Hybrid clown" again]
Data and AI brings power to the people [Ed: A racist company exploits black people to promote Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly, GitHub]
IBM, Palantir Join Hands To Help Businesses Deploy Open AI Applications [Ed: IBM is still evil and moreover remember this when IBM tells you that it combats racism. It doesn’t.]
IBM and Palantir Technologies have entered into a new partnership consisting of IBM’s hybrid cloud data platform designed to deliver AI for business, with Palantir’s next-gen operations platform for building applications.
The product is expected to simplify how businesses build and deploy AI-infused applications with IBM Watson and help users access, analyze, and take action on the vast amounts of data that is scattered across hybrid cloud environments – without the need for deep technical skills.
The new product, Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, is planned for general availability in March of 2021.
Additionally, Palantir is adopting Red Hat OpenShift, allowing it to run anywhere in the hybrid cloud.
Graphics: Wayland, Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark, NVIDIA, and AMD
Flowblade 2.8 Released with Customizable Panels Layout, Middlebar
Flowblade, a multi-track non-linear video editor Linux, released new major 2.8 version today with focused on making the app more configurable. For 1680 x 1050 and higher screen resolution, now you can change the panels layout by moving panels to different positions using View->Panel Placement submenu.
Finnix 122 Linux Distro for Sysadmins Released with Improved Boot Speed, Linux 5.10 LTS
Finnix 122 comes six months after Finnix 121 with a bunch of improvements for the live ISO images, including faster boot times, better compatibility with systems using older BIOSes when booting the distro from a USB flash drive, smaller ISO size, and a redesigned boot splash screen with a prelonged default timeout of 30s. This release is fully synced with the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” (Testing) repositories as of February 6th, 2021, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel, which automatically translates to better hardware support.
