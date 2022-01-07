Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Magazine, GNOME on Mobile, and Late Night Linux
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #199
Ubuntu Giving Wayland Another Shot
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/trying-wayland-by-default-again/20575
Networking and Touchpads Work in Linux on M1 Macs
[...]
Greg Kroah-Hartman Needs Commercial Buy In For Longer Kernel Support
https://lore.kernel.org/lkml/ef30af4d-2081-305d-cd63-cb74da819a6d@broadcom.com/
Sudo Buffer Overflow Vulnerability Allows Unauthorized Root Access
https://blog.qualys.com/vulnerabilities-research/2021/01/26/cve-2021-3156-heap-based-buffer-overflow-in-sudo-baron-samedit
Libgcrypt 1.9.0 Released with Vulnerability
https://nakedsecurity.sophos.com/2021/01/31/gnupg-crypto-library-can-be-pwned-during-decryption-patch-now/
System 76 Posts Guide to Gaming
https://blog.system76.com/post/641571610853326848/the-system76-guide-to-gaming-on-popos
Linux Mint Ported 20.1 Features to LMDE 4
https://blog.linuxmint.com/?p=4024
Tails 4.15.1 Out
https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.15.1/index.en.html
Nitrux 1.3.7 Out
https://nxos.org/changelog/changelog-nitrux-1-3-7/
Clonezilla Live 2.7.1-22 Out
https://sourceforge.net/p/clonezilla/news/2021/01/stable-clonezilla-live-271-22-released/
Gparted Live 1.2.0-1 Out
https://gparted.org/news.php?item=237
Gnome 3.38.3 Out
https://ftp-chi.osuosl.org/pub/gnome/core/3.38/3.38.3/NEWS
Firefox 85 Out
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/85.0/releasenotes/
Nvidia Linux Driver 460.39 Out
https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/170134/en-us
Is GNOME ready to tackle the SMARTPHONE ? A tour of Phosh on the PinePhone
A lot of work has been put recently into making the various Linux desktop environments more able on mobile form factors. Let's see how these efforts are panning out, starting with PHOSH, the GNOME mobile shell, and its applications.
Late Night Linux – Episode 111 – Late Night Linux
Whether Debian should be easier for new users, Twitter pretends to care about decentralisation, a protip about portable monitors, how we should run an online FOSS Talk Live, and your feedback.
