Graphics: Wayland, Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark, NVIDIA, and AMD The Work Ahead For Ubuntu 21.04 To Switch To Wayland By Default Last month was the delightful news that Ubuntu 21.04 is aiming to use Wayland by default for non-NVIDIA systems on the GNOME desktop rather than the X.Org session. While there is two months to go until the Ubuntu 21.04 release, there still is more work ahead in making that shift a reality. The Ubuntu developers working on the Wayland-by-default transition have made their Trello workboard now public and it offers a glimpse at some of their planning and challenges around this significant shift in moving to Wayland by default. Their motivation in doing so now is to ensure that by Ubuntu 22.04 LTS next year the Wayland support will be shining and in excellent shape given that it is a long-term support release.

There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark While so far only the NVIDIA proprietary driver on Linux supports the Vulkan ray-tracing extensions, eventually we will see support for these new Vulkan extensions with the AMD Vulkan drivers for the Radeon RX 6000 series and newer. There has also been work by Intel in preparing for Vulkan ray-tracing with Xe HPG. For when the time comes to test those implementations, there is finally one good, open-source, automated Vulkan RT benchmark so far.

NVIDIA Posts Patches For SVM Atomics Support With Open-Source Nouveau - Phoronix There are a new round of kernel patches posted today by NVIDIA for the open-source, traditionally reverse-engineered "Nouveau" graphics driver: implementing support for SVM atomic memory operations. NVIDIA has in the past posted Nouveau patches pertaining to Shared Virtual Memory (SVM) and Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM). Their proprietary driver has been implementing bits of HMM and other new Linux kernel interfaces while with NVIDIA providing relevant pieces to Nouveau allows for demonstrating an open-source "client" / user of new code for satisfying upstream requirements. But Red Hat has also been actively working on improving the OpenCL/compute support for Nouveau too for some interesting reasons. So long story short, in the area of GPU compute is where NVIDIA has -- and continued -- volleying open-source patches.

RADV+ACO Look To Your Help For Improving The Vulkan Driver & Linux Gaming Performance RADV is a Vulkan driver for AMD GPUs that is part of the Mesa project and installed on most Linux distros out of the box. Our goal is to deliver a stable and performant driver to Linux gamers, and recently we've made our own shader compiler called ACO. To create the best possible experience, we'd like to take it a step further and ask our users for some testing and feedback.

Flowblade 2.8 Released with Customizable Panels Layout, Middlebar Flowblade, a multi-track non-linear video editor Linux, released new major 2.8 version today with focused on making the app more configurable. For 1680 x 1050 and higher screen resolution, now you can change the panels layout by moving panels to different positions using View->Panel Placement submenu.