Getting hostname information from the beaker command line | Adam Young’s Web Log
We use Beaker to allocate and loan computer hardware. If you want to talk to it via the comand line, you can use the bkr executable. Some of the information comes back as json, but beaker tends to speak xml. To look up a host name from a job, you need to be able to parse the xml. To do that, I used the xq execuable from the python yq package. Yes, x and y.
-
Welcome back to WordPress 101 series. The series is dedicated to teaching WordPress CMS to WordPress beginners. If you have any questions, let me know in the comment section below.
In this article, we are going to learn to structure menu(s) in a WordPress site. Menu(s) is an important part of any website. It is where website admin can put important links such as important categories, pricing page, FAQs, contact us, and so on.
GeoIP for nftables Brings Simplicity & Flexibility to GeoIP Filter
What if you could block connections to your network in real-time from countries around the world such as Russia, China and Brazil where the majority of cyberattacks originate? What if you could redirect connections to a single network based on their origin? As you can imagine, being able to control these things would reduce the number of attack vectors on your network, improving its security. You may be surprised that this is not only possible, but straightforward and easy, by implementing GeoIP filtering on your nftables firewall with GeoIP for nftables.
List Or Check All Installed Linux Kernels From Commandline - OSTechNix
Linux Kernel is the core component of a GNU/Linux operating system. It is a free, opensource, monolithic, modular, multitasking, Unix-like operating system kernel. It is created by Linus Torvalds for his i386 PC in 1991. We can install more than one Kernel in our system. Ever wondered how many Linux Kernels you have installed in your Linux box? No? Well, this brief tutorial will teach you how to view or check all installed Linux Kernels along with their versions from commandline in different Linux operating systems.
Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager: Managing Storage made easy with short training videos
In this week’s blog, we present you with a set of short videos on managing storage in Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager. These videos introduce you to storage concepts and demonstrate how to create, attach, and maintain various storage types.
In these videos, you will learn about storage domains that hold resources used by virtual machines. These resources include disk images, ISO files, templates, and snapshots. Supported storage types can be file-based storage like Network File System (NFS) or other POSIX compliant file systems. Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager also supports block-based storage types like Internet Small Computer System Interface (iSCSI) and Fibre Channel Protocol (FCP) storage. You can also use locally attached storage for storage domains.
How to install Signal on a Chromebook
Signal Messenger is a great way to securely talk to friends and family. The messaging service offers users an end-to-end encryption protocol to make sure only the folks involved can have access.
How to upgrade Friday Night Funkin to the latest version on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to upgrade Friday Night Funkin to the latest version on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Using Rancher and RKE with MicroOS and Kubic
Since SUSE acquired Rancher Labs, it’s time to explain how to run Rancher on MicroOS and how to import a Kubic cluster.
I used Rancher 2.5.5 for this, newer versions my have different requirements.
Linux is the Most in Demand Skill Amongst Hiring Managers – Here’s How You Can Take Advantage
Linux powers modern technologies, from the internet and cloud to supercomputers and mobile phones. That’s why the 2020 Open Source Jobs Report found that 74% of hiring managers are looking for Linux talent, more than any other skill. If you want to work on today’s hottest technologies, you need to have a solid understanding of Linux.
How to get LXD containers obtain IP from the LAN with ipvlan networking – Mi blog lah!
You would use the ipvlan networking if you want to expose containers to the local network (LAN, or the Internet if you are using an Internet server, and have allocated several public IPs).
Any containers with ipvlan will appear on the network to have the MAC address of the host. Therefore, this will work even when you use it on your laptop that is connected to the network over WiFi (or any router with port security). That is, you can use ipvlan when macvlan and bridged cannot work.
Patching and Security
Linspire 10 Released
This weekend, our development team is pleased to announce the release of Linspire 10.0, a major version update brings its codebase to the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Once again, PC/OS engineers have worked diligently to develop the best, most meticulously designed and engineered FOSS desktop on the market today, intuitive, efficient, ready for your workflow. There have been many changes incorporating features and functionality that elevate Linspire to the forefront of consumer operating systems / mainstream Linux distributions.
Free Software Foundation awarded perfect score from Charity Navigator, plus eighth consecutive four-star rating
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has been awarded a four-star and 100% rating, the highest possible, from Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of US-based nonprofit charities. The FSF was also selected for Charity Navigator's "Top Ten List" as one of "10 Charities Worth Watching." These designations exemplify the FSF's strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. Using objective analysis, Charity Navigator awards only the most fiscally responsible organizations a four-star rating, with metrics including governance, ethical practices, operations in accordance with industry best practices, and openness with donors and stakeholders. This is the eighth year in a row the FSF has received a four-star rating, a record attained by only six percent of the 160,000 charities evaluated by Charity Navigator. The FSF also earned perfect scores on "Financial Health" and "Accountability & Transparency," resulting in the organization's first-ever 100% rating, an accomplishment less than one percent of all charities evaluated by Charity Navigator are able to achieve. This is the second time the FSF has placed in the list of "10 Charities Worth Watching."
Beelink SEI Review – A Core i3-10110U Mini PC Tested with Windows and Ubuntu
Prior to benchmarking, I perform all necessary installations and updates to run the latest versions of both OSes. I also capture some basic details of the device for each OS. [...] At first glance, the i3-10110U based Beelink SEi mini PC looks to be similar to the ‘NUC 10 Performance’ but without the Thunderbolt port and having lower USB specs (5Gbps rather than 10 Gbps). But by including a Windows Pro license and offering fully loaded configurations with RAM and storage the SEi is trying to be a price-conscious alternative. Compared to the previous generation of Gemini Lake mini PCs this is a more powerful device with both improved CPU and GPU performance. This does come at a slight cost as the fan is quite noisy when the processor is under load. It is unfortunate that ‘Power Limit’ throttling can occur seemingly randomly and it is not ideal having to check and reboot if affected. However, the inclusion of WiFi 6 and configurable storage options add to the improvements presented by the SEi.
