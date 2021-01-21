Programming/Development Leftovers
raku = Easy | Hard – Physics::Journey
In general, this pattern is used to have system experts do the low level, tricksy stuff (parsers, VMs, threads, optimisers) and domain experts can then employ a high level abstraction and for each to be able to focus on their specific domain(s) of interest.
These patterns are often accompanied by the use of a powerful, low level language in the server, and a quick and flexible language in the client. You know the scene: Javascript and HTML accessing Java Object Oriented business logic and a SQL database with ACID transactions. And this asymmetric architecture has often made good sense, allowing the server to be fine tuned and type checked while still facilitating rapid application development and delivery via a variety of web / application presentations. Rust in general and the recently announced Rust rewrite of Apache come into this category
But, when these specialisations turn into silos, then barriers may arise that can hamper adaptability, speed of delivery and front-to-back consistency. That’s one reason why bridges have arisen between server and client – Javascript and Node.js being one typical response from the market.
Enter raku; like it predecessor perl, raku is a language that can ‘telescope’. From pithy one liners on the command line to deep class model introspection and mutation. Depending on the needs of the situation and the knowledge of the developer. So, raku combines an approachable on-ramp for less experienced coders and it offers power developers the keys they need to open up and adapt underlying structures to fit specialised requirements. Raku can even inline low level code (C, C++) where the limits of the language are reached. A reboot of the original perl philosophy of “making the easy things easy and the hard things possible”.
Building Qt WebEngine Against Other Qt Versions
We have recently gotten the question of how to build and test Qt WebEngine 5.15.3 a lot, so I would like to provide the details and potential problem of a mixed version build here.
This is also relevant for anyone building WebEngine 5.15.x against Qt 5.12.x, another mixed version combination we provide some support for.
First ensure you have all the build dependencies, the dependencies for Linux are listed on Building Qt 5 from Git. For macOS and Windows, it mainly means ensuring a Python2 (yes 2, Chromium still hasn't fully migrated to Python3) and new for Qt 5.15.3, a node.js binary which is now used by Chromium to package certain web interfaces, and which can be downloaded from nodejs.org or using Homebrew on macOS. Bison and flex is also needed, but should be fairly standard on Mac and Linux and in qt5/gnuwin32 for Windows.
Khronos Releases SYCL 2020 For C++ Heterogeneous Parallel Programming - Phoronix
SYCL as the single-source C++-based programming model for heterogeneous parallel programming is now revised to the SYCL 2020 specification released today by The Khronos Group.
SYCL 2020 as the successor to the SYCL 1.2.x standard adds unified shared memory (USM) support, parallel reductions, work group and subgroup algorithm support, expanded interoperability, and SYCL atomic operations that more closely behave like C++ atomics. There are more than 40 new features of SYCL 2020 in full to enhance the programming experience from desktop and mobile through HPC deployments with this programming model based on C++.
Geolocation using Python | The Linux Rain
Geolocating is the process of retrieving location-related information about a given IP address. And yes! It can be done using Python! So, let’s get right to it.
Pattern matching accepted for Python
The Python steering council has, after some discussion, accepted the controversial proposal to add a pattern-matching primitive to the language. "We acknowledge that Pattern Matching is an extensive change to Python and that reaching consensus across the entire community is close to impossible. Different people have reservations or concerns around different aspects of the semantics and the syntax (as does the Steering Council). In spite of this, after much deliberation, reviewing all conversations around these PEPs, as well as competing proposals and existing poll results, and after several in-person discussions with the PEP authors, we are confident that Pattern Matching as specified in PEP 634, et al, will be a great addition to the Python language."
Understanding Word Embeddings Using Spacy Python
In this post, we will go over "What are Word Embeddings" and how to generate Word embeddings for stock tweets using Python package Spacy.
Daniel Stenberg: curl supports rustls
curl is an internet transfer engine. A rather modular one too. Parts of curl’s functionality is provided by selectable alternative implementations that we call backends. You select what backends to enable at build-time and in many cases the backends are enabled and powered by different 3rd party libraries.
Rust 1.50.0 pre-release testing
The 1.50.0 pre-release is ready for testing. The release is scheduled for this Thursday, February 11th. Release notes can be found here.
Refactoring one Java CRUD Application via adding two constructors to Bean class
The original application https://www.javatpoint.com/crud-in-jsp is using bean without any explicitly declared constructor . To be able invoke different constructors first one for "Update","Insert", "Delete" and another one for "Select" which is supposed to be invoked explicitly we've done following updates to bean User.java. The more intensively we start to use JSP when developing applications, the more imperceptible we come to JSF technology .
