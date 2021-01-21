This weekend, our development team is pleased to announce the release of Linspire 10.0, a major version update brings its codebase to the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Once again, PC/OS engineers have worked diligently to develop the best, most meticulously designed and engineered FOSS desktop on the market today, intuitive, efficient, ready for your workflow. There have been many changes incorporating features and functionality that elevate Linspire to the forefront of consumer operating systems / mainstream Linux distributions.

A report from HIPAA Journal Dec. 29 said Leon Medical had been struck with Conti ransomware and that those behind the attack demanded a ransom payment in return for a decryption key and a promise not to publish stolen records. Those behind the attack claim to have stolen personal health information relating to more than 1 million patients, although Leon Medical Centers denied the figure, calling it grossly overstated.

CloudLinux announced today that its KernelCare service now supports the Raspberry Pi platform providing live patching for the running kernel with zero downtime -- improving security for IoT deployments. KernelCare for Raspberry Pi is a free service ensuring that IoT devices and assemblies are automatically updated and always available. This provides IoT projects with improved protection against newly discovered vulnerabilities as they are fixed, rather than being easy targets for hackers.

Free Software Foundation awarded perfect score from Charity Navigator, plus eighth consecutive four-star rating The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has been awarded a four-star and 100% rating, the highest possible, from Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of US-based nonprofit charities. The FSF was also selected for Charity Navigator's "Top Ten List" as one of "10 Charities Worth Watching." These designations exemplify the FSF's strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. Using objective analysis, Charity Navigator awards only the most fiscally responsible organizations a four-star rating, with metrics including governance, ethical practices, operations in accordance with industry best practices, and openness with donors and stakeholders. This is the eighth year in a row the FSF has received a four-star rating, a record attained by only six percent of the 160,000 charities evaluated by Charity Navigator. The FSF also earned perfect scores on "Financial Health" and "Accountability & Transparency," resulting in the organization's first-ever 100% rating, an accomplishment less than one percent of all charities evaluated by Charity Navigator are able to achieve. This is the second time the FSF has placed in the list of "10 Charities Worth Watching."