Free Software and Openwashing Campaigns
WordPress 5.7 Beta 2
This software is still in development, so it’s not recommended to run this version on a production site. Consider setting up a test site to play with it.
Top open source, tech-smart, board-ready women executives | ZDNet
That's a bad thing and not just for women leaders. Studies show that employee productivity is significantly higher for companies with three or more women on their boards. That means both higher profits and dividend payouts. As the Bloomberg editorial board recently pointed out, if companies really cared about doing what's best for shareholders they'd have more women leaders.
Molly de Blanc: Proprietary (definition) [Ed: Molly de Blanc does not understand that "Open Core" means proprietary; just stop saying "Open Source" as it's dead; the people who are supposed to enforce the definition are braindead or eager to promote proprietary with openwashing. 'Infiltrators' inside "open source" who never contributed in practical (technical) terms to Free software are trying to destroy the whole thing by bending definitions and rebranding proprietary as "open".]
I recently had the occasion to try and find a definition of “proprietary” in terms of software that is not on Wikipedia. Most of the discussion on the issue I found was focused on what free and open source software is, and that anything that isn’t FOSS is proprietary. I don’t think the debate is as simple as this, especially if you want to get into conversations about nuance around things like Open Core.
[...]
I’ll start by proposing the following definition:
Proprietary software is software that comes with restrictions on what users can do with the software and the source code that constitutes said software.
Modernizing Our Mission Statement [Ed: Defunct OSI changes, formally, its mission now that the majority of its budget is directed towards boosting Microsoft monopoly]
We have reworked our mission statement. First of all, our positions have not changed but the activities that we focus on going forward will continue to extend beyond license approval. We remain stewards of the Open Source Definition (aka OSD) but we will also be looking for other ways to support, grow and maintain the open source ecosystem.
Our old mission statement was pretty wordy and didn't succinctly encompass all the work that we do anymore. The OSI finds itself in a very different place than we were when we started. Open source software is everywhere now and the tech landscape has changed quite a bit. The needs of the open source community are more varied and little more complicated than they were in 1998. We aim to meet the needs of a larger, more global community and that means declaring our intent to embrace change and update our tactics.
Code for AI becomes public as part of startup license structured by The Working Group
Ilya Podolyako, the founder of Blackbird.io, released the underlying source code to the public under a GNU General Public License 3.0 license at bbio.fogbugz.com.
Patching and Security
Linspire 10 Released
This weekend, our development team is pleased to announce the release of Linspire 10.0, a major version update brings its codebase to the latest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Once again, PC/OS engineers have worked diligently to develop the best, most meticulously designed and engineered FOSS desktop on the market today, intuitive, efficient, ready for your workflow. There have been many changes incorporating features and functionality that elevate Linspire to the forefront of consumer operating systems / mainstream Linux distributions.
Free Software Foundation awarded perfect score from Charity Navigator, plus eighth consecutive four-star rating
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) has been awarded a four-star and 100% rating, the highest possible, from Charity Navigator, the largest independent evaluator of US-based nonprofit charities. The FSF was also selected for Charity Navigator's "Top Ten List" as one of "10 Charities Worth Watching." These designations exemplify the FSF's strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency. Using objective analysis, Charity Navigator awards only the most fiscally responsible organizations a four-star rating, with metrics including governance, ethical practices, operations in accordance with industry best practices, and openness with donors and stakeholders. This is the eighth year in a row the FSF has received a four-star rating, a record attained by only six percent of the 160,000 charities evaluated by Charity Navigator. The FSF also earned perfect scores on "Financial Health" and "Accountability & Transparency," resulting in the organization's first-ever 100% rating, an accomplishment less than one percent of all charities evaluated by Charity Navigator are able to achieve. This is the second time the FSF has placed in the list of "10 Charities Worth Watching."
Beelink SEI Review – A Core i3-10110U Mini PC Tested with Windows and Ubuntu
Prior to benchmarking, I perform all necessary installations and updates to run the latest versions of both OSes. I also capture some basic details of the device for each OS. [...] At first glance, the i3-10110U based Beelink SEi mini PC looks to be similar to the ‘NUC 10 Performance’ but without the Thunderbolt port and having lower USB specs (5Gbps rather than 10 Gbps). But by including a Windows Pro license and offering fully loaded configurations with RAM and storage the SEi is trying to be a price-conscious alternative. Compared to the previous generation of Gemini Lake mini PCs this is a more powerful device with both improved CPU and GPU performance. This does come at a slight cost as the fan is quite noisy when the processor is under load. It is unfortunate that ‘Power Limit’ throttling can occur seemingly randomly and it is not ideal having to check and reboot if affected. However, the inclusion of WiFi 6 and configurable storage options add to the improvements presented by the SEi.
