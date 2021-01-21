today's howtos
-
How To Install Supervisor on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Supervisor on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Supervisor is a client/server system that allows its users to monitor and control a number of processes on UNIX-like operating systems. It is used to control processes related to a project or a customer and is meant to start like any other program at boot time. Features of Supervisor include simple, centralized, efficient, extensible, compatible, and proven. The supervisor will manage your process to live all time.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of the Supervisor monitoring on CentOS 8.
-
How to Create DNS Records at Cloudflare - LinuxBabe
In my mail server tutorials, I recommend running mail server on ScalaHosting VPS, because their IP addresses are not on any blacklist. And I also recommend purchasing a domain name from NameCheap because the price is low and they give whois privacy protection free for life. It’s a good practice to buy web hosting and domain name from different vendors. This can minimize damages to your business if your account is compromised. You can transfer your domain name to NameCheap and learn how to create DNS records at NameCheap.
The DNS zone editor at ScalaHosting for self-managed VPS users is not very useful. If you accidentally bought a domain name from ScalaHosting, I recommend migrating your name server to Cloudflare, which features an easy-to-use DNS zone editor. Cloudflare can propagate your DNS records to the Internet in an instant, so you don’t have to wait several hours. Cloudflare also provides CDN (content delivery network) service and DDoS protection for free, so I highly recommend it.
-
How to Set Up Authoritative DNS Servers with Webmin - LinuxBabe
In previous tutorials, we explained how to set up authoritative DNS servers and edit DNS records from the command line. However, some folks prefer to use a web GUI to edit DNS records. This tutorial is going to show you how to set up authoritative DNS servers with Webmin, which is a free open-source web-based control panel, so you can edit DNS records with a web interface.
-
How to check if a file exists in bash
When you are working on a shell script in bash, there are cases where you want to check if a particular file exists (or does not exist) in a directory, and then perform an action based on the condition. In bash, there are several ways to check whether or a file exists in bash. In the following I demonstrate bash shell script examples for this use case.
-
How to Split Vim Screen Horizontally and Vertically in Linux
Vim text editor, short for Vi IMproved, is one of the most powerful and popular Linux text editors that enjoys immense patronage from the open-source community. It is an improvement of the vi editor and uses a combination of regular keyboard keys to provide vast functionality.
Vim provides colored syntax among other basic functionalities such as inserting and deleting text, copying and pasting text, and saving changes made to a file. The list of what you can do is quite long and the learning curve is steep.
In this guide, we endeavor to show you various ways that you can split the Vim editor into different workspaces in the Linux command-line.
-
How to Dual Boot Arch Linux and Windows 10 on UEFI System
In this guide, you will learn how to Dual boot Arch Linux with Windows 10 on UEFI system. This guide assumes that you already have Windows 10 installed on your system.
-
Unattended Debian installation | LibreByte
Debian is a rock solid GNU/Linux distribution with more than 30,000 packages available in its official repositories. Debian is suitable for servers, workstations, mobile devices and embedded systems.
Debian has a simple and clean installation system which allows installing Debian with little effort as long as the number of installations to be executed is minimal, but as this number grows the installation procedure becomes cumbersome and tedious (Please note that during the installation process it is necessary to answer configuration questions and package selection), for example if we want to install Debian in a lab that has 15 workstations, we need to repeat this process 15 times, which is possible , but if we want to deploy Debian in mass, for example 100, 200, 500 or 1000 installations, it is no longer feasible, this is the reason why the Debian developers have created a system that allows automatic or unattended installations starting from a configuration file (preseed).
-
Understanding Multipath TCP: High availability for endpoints and the networking highway of the future
The days when you used a horse and buggy to travel to town along a dusty, wheel-rutted path are gone. Today’s roadways are complex, offering you many routes to the office, with High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes to help make your commute quicker. The evolution of networking is a bit like the explosive growth of our roadway systems. In the "olden" days of networking, connectivity was achieved using Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), a single path protocol much like that old bridleway that had grass poking up in the center. While today’s networks have multipath, super-highway, requirements—with mobile devices using multiple radio interfaces and datacenters and cloud deployments using redundant paths—these networks still primarily use single-path TCP as a transmission mechanism.
But Multipath TCP (MPTCP) is zooming up the right lane and merging onto the scene. MPTCP is the highway of the future, offering you a way to supercharge your wireless, internet, and datacenter networks. However, the same features that make MPTCP so powerful also create some security challenges.
-
Random identity generation in Linux | Network World
If you need to generate a list of names and addresses to test an application or a script that you're working on, Linux can make that surprisingly easy. There's a command called "rig" that will create name, address and phone number listings. As far as I can tell, out of the box, it only works with U.S. addresses and area codes. However, if this is indeed the case, you might be able to work around this problem.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 635 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
Google Betrayals
today's howtos
Recent comments
32 min 10 sec ago
37 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 32 min ago