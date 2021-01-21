Language Selection

Wednesday 10th of February 2021
HowTos
  • How To Install Supervisor on CentOS 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Supervisor on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Supervisor is a client/server system that allows its users to monitor and control a number of processes on UNIX-like operating systems. It is used to control processes related to a project or a customer and is meant to start like any other program at boot time. Features of Supervisor include simple, centralized, efficient, extensible, compatible, and proven. The supervisor will manage your process to live all time.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of the Supervisor monitoring on CentOS 8.

  • How to Create DNS Records at Cloudflare - LinuxBabe

    In my mail server tutorials, I recommend running mail server on ScalaHosting VPS, because their IP addresses are not on any blacklist. And I also recommend purchasing a domain name from NameCheap because the price is low and they give whois privacy protection free for life. It’s a good practice to buy web hosting and domain name from different vendors. This can minimize damages to your business if your account is compromised. You can transfer your domain name to NameCheap and learn how to create DNS records at NameCheap.

    The DNS zone editor at ScalaHosting for self-managed VPS users is not very useful. If you accidentally bought a domain name from ScalaHosting, I recommend migrating your name server to Cloudflare, which features an easy-to-use DNS zone editor. Cloudflare can propagate your DNS records to the Internet in an instant, so you don’t have to wait several hours. Cloudflare also provides CDN (content delivery network) service and DDoS protection for free, so I highly recommend it.

  • How to Set Up Authoritative DNS Servers with Webmin - LinuxBabe

    In previous tutorials, we explained how to set up authoritative DNS servers and edit DNS records from the command line. However, some folks prefer to use a web GUI to edit DNS records. This tutorial is going to show you how to set up authoritative DNS servers with Webmin, which is a free open-source web-based control panel, so you can edit DNS records with a web interface.

  • How to check if a file exists in bash

    When you are working on a shell script in bash, there are cases where you want to check if a particular file exists (or does not exist) in a directory, and then perform an action based on the condition. In bash, there are several ways to check whether or a file exists in bash. In the following I demonstrate bash shell script examples for this use case.

  • How to Split Vim Screen Horizontally and Vertically in Linux

    Vim text editor, short for Vi IMproved, is one of the most powerful and popular Linux text editors that enjoys immense patronage from the open-source community. It is an improvement of the vi editor and uses a combination of regular keyboard keys to provide vast functionality.

    Vim provides colored syntax among other basic functionalities such as inserting and deleting text, copying and pasting text, and saving changes made to a file. The list of what you can do is quite long and the learning curve is steep.

    In this guide, we endeavor to show you various ways that you can split the Vim editor into different workspaces in the Linux command-line.

  • How to Dual Boot Arch Linux and Windows 10 on UEFI System

    In this guide, you will learn how to Dual boot Arch Linux with Windows 10 on UEFI system. This guide assumes that you already have Windows 10 installed on your system.

  • Unattended Debian installation | LibreByte

    Debian is a rock solid GNU/Linux distribution with more than 30,000 packages available in its official repositories. Debian is suitable for servers, workstations, mobile devices and embedded systems.

    Debian has a simple and clean installation system which allows installing Debian with little effort as long as the number of installations to be executed is minimal, but as this number grows the installation procedure becomes cumbersome and tedious (Please note that during the installation process it is necessary to answer configuration questions and package selection), for example if we want to install Debian in a lab that has 15 workstations, we need to repeat this process 15 times, which is possible , but if we want to deploy Debian in mass, for example 100, 200, 500 or 1000 installations, it is no longer feasible, this is the reason why the Debian developers have created a system that allows automatic or unattended installations starting from a configuration file (preseed).

  • Understanding Multipath TCP: High availability for endpoints and the networking highway of the future

    The days when you used a horse and buggy to travel to town along a dusty, wheel-rutted path are gone. Today’s roadways are complex, offering you many routes to the office, with High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes to help make your commute quicker. The evolution of networking is a bit like the explosive growth of our roadway systems. In the "olden" days of networking, connectivity was achieved using Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), a single path protocol much like that old bridleway that had grass poking up in the center. While today’s networks have multipath, super-highway, requirements—with mobile devices using multiple radio interfaces and datacenters and cloud deployments using redundant paths—these networks still primarily use single-path TCP as a transmission mechanism.

    But Multipath TCP (MPTCP) is zooming up the right lane and merging onto the scene. MPTCP is the highway of the future, offering you a way to supercharge your wireless, internet, and datacenter networks. However, the same features that make MPTCP so powerful also create some security challenges.

  • Random identity generation in Linux | Network World

    If you need to generate a list of names and addresses to test an application or a script that you're working on, Linux can make that surprisingly easy. There's a command called "rig" that will create name, address and phone number listings. As far as I can tell, out of the box, it only works with U.S. addresses and area codes. However, if this is indeed the case, you might be able to work around this problem.

Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool

In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable. Read more

Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting

The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu. Read more

Google Betrayals

  • Terraria canceled on Stadia after developer gets locked out of his Google accounts

    The co-creator of Terraria has called off development of the game for Google Stadia following a three-week stretch where he has been inexplicably locked out of all of his Google accounts.

    Andrew Spinks gave the ultimatum early Monday, after getting no response from Google since YouTube locked him out of his account in mid-January. The lockout has also cost Spinks access to apps he’s purchased on Google Stadia, wiped data he stored in Google drive, and terminated a Gmail account he’s used for more than 15 years.

  • ‘Terraria’ Creator Cancels Stadia Version After Google Account Lockout

    Spinks concludes that his problems stem from Google trying to “burn a bridge,” and if that’s the way it’s going to be, he says, he’s cancelling the Stadia release of Terraria, as he “will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”

  • Terraria co-creator says Stadia version is canceled after losing access to Google accounts

    The cancellation of a Stadia port for Terraria comes at a challenging time for Google Stadia: last week, the company announced it was closing its in-house development studio and said it would rely instead solely on third-party developers. The cloud gaming service is also losing one of its biggest exclusives, Crayta, as its timed exclusivity deal is slated to end soon.

  • Terraria on Stadia Canceled After Developer Is Locked Out Of Google Accounts

    The developers of Terraria, Re-Logic, have shared more details about what their severed ties with Google mean. Including how the boycott will include future versions of Terraria and future games from the studio. But existing versions of Terraria on Android and Google Play will not be impacted by the co-creator's decisions today.

    In a statement to IGN, Re-Logic says “Punishing existing customers who paid for our game on these platforms is not what we are about. To be clear: there should be no impact whatsoever to Terraria on Google platforms, both existing/purchased games as well as ongoing store availability.”

    The studio also provided a more in-depth timeline on how its issues with Google came about.

  • Terraria Creator Cancels Stadia Port, Calls Doing Business With Google A "Liability"

    "After using every resource I have to get this resolved, you have done nothing but given me the runaround." He cites his frustration as being linked to thousands of dollars in-app purchases, movie purchases, and Google Drive data now being beyond his reach. Additionally, "I can't access my YouTube channel. The worst of all is losing access to my Gmail address of over 15 years."

  • Google Chrome is killing off support for some ancient PCs

    If you’re one of the few whose PC contains an Intel Pentium 4 or an AMD Athlon 64, bad news: You’re about to lose access to Google’s Chrome browser.

  • Normal situations should not be warnings (especially not repeated ones)

    Every so often (or really, too often), people with good intentions build a program that looks at some things or does some things, and they decide to have that program emit warnings or set status results if things are not quite perfect and as expected. This is a mistake, and it makes system administrators who have to deal with the program unhappy. An ordinary system configuration should not cause a program to raise warnings or error markers, even if it doesn't allow all of the things that a program is capable of doing (or that the program wants to do by default). In addition, every warning should be rate-limited in any situation that can plausibly emit them regularly.

  • Using a custom boot logo on Lenovo ThinkPad T460s

    Lenovo makes it possible to change the boot logo of my refurbished ThinkPad T460s. So let’s turn the big red rectangle into something BSD.

  • an atonement of nano

    for years nano has been nothing but a mockery for those who use emacs or vim. a friendly and pragmatic editor? what a laughable prospect.

    well this is where it ends. nano is a friendly and pragmatic editor, but it's no notepad. nano has depth. let's take a look.

  • Gemini, a modern protocol that looks retro: Back to the 1990s with a protocol and format to distribute real content, without tracking and visual effects

    Many people are unhappy with the current state of the Web: pervasive user tracking, a lot of distractions from the actual content, so complicated that it is very hard to develop from scratch a new browser. Why not going back to the future, with a protocol and format focused on lightweight distribution of content? This is Gemini, both a new ultra-simple protocol and a simple format. Not to develop an alternative to YouTube but useful to access content with a minimal client. Gemini is not "retro" but it "looks retro".

  • A visual guide to SSH tunnels

    This page explains use cases and examples of SSH tunnels while visually presenting the traffic flows. For example, here's a reverse tunnel that allows only users from IP address 1.2.3.4 access to port 80 on the SSH client through an SSH server.

    SSH tunnels are encrypted TCP connections between SSH clients and servers that allows traffic entering one side of the tunnel to transparently exit through the other. While the term originally referred to tunnels using TUN/TAP virtual network interfaces, it's commonly used to refer to SSH port forwarding nowadays. Use cases include: [...]

  • OpenPGP in Your Pocket

    Access to the smart card reader on the Librem 5 is something we at Purism have been looking forward to for a long time. That day is finally here; those who have their Librem 5 can follow this guide to set up access to the smart card. Orders shipping soon will come with the card reader already setup.

  • How to Install VMware Workstation 16 Pro on Linux Systems

    VMware Workstation 16 Pro is an industry-standard software for running multiple different virtual machines (operating systems) on a single Linux or Windows PC.

  • Open and Save Documents | Inkscape

    This tutorial is the 2nd of the Inkscape for Students series. Below you will learn about graphics formats, the graphic format SVG, and how to open & save graphics, including how to insert ones in a document. Let's learn!

