IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Wine Begins Landing PPC64 Code To Eventually Help With Windows Programs On POWER - Phoronix
Going back about two years there has been work on properly supporting Wine on POWER 64-bit (PPC64). Now past the Wine 6.0 stable release, it looks like that work that work is finally beginning to land. In conjunction with Hangover to handle the cross-architecture aspect, the hope is to eventually allow Windows x86 programs to work on libre POWER systems or at the very least with native Winelib support to help in porting open-source Windows software to IBM POWER / OpenPOWER.
Fedora Packager Dashboard – Fedora Community Blog
This week, the Fedora Packager Dashboard left the testing period and is available for wide use. Why should you care about it? And what is it about?
Fedora Packager Dashboard is a web application designed to make the lives of Fedora Packagers easier. It aggregates and shows all the relevant data for package maintainers on one page, structured, searchable and filterable. You’ll see things like current bug reports, updates, issues regarding all your packages at one place, without needing to spend time reading your emails and/or monitoring dozens of different services one by one. Caring about your packages will be easier and less time-consuming with Fedora Packager Dashboard.
CloudLinux Expands Extended Lifecycle Support Beyond CentOS
CentOS Dojo @ FOSDEM, 2021 – Blog.CentOS.org
Last week we held our traditional annual CentOS Dojo at FOSDEM. We had 216 people registered, of whom 164 (75.9%) actually showed up to attend some part of it. A big thank you to those that turned up and made it a successful event.
In case you missed it, or some part of it, all of the content is now on YouTube.
CentOS Hyperscaler Is Sounding Quite Promising For The Modern Enterprise - Phoronix
The CentOS Hyperscale effort is sounding quite promising for those riding CentOS Stream and wanting fresher packages in some instances and alternative defaults as a blend of CentOS Stream, Fedora / EPEL, and its own forthcoming package repositories.
The CentOS Hyperscale special interest group was formed by engineers from the likes of Facebook and Twitter with an interesting set of objectives. The Hyperscale SIG was approved last month and in the past few weeks progress is being made on getting it established. In some cases it's taking what has already been carried out internally at large enterprises like Facebook and making it suitable for upstream CentOS / widespread public consumption.
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
Google Betrayals
