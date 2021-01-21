Desktop GNU/Linux: CLI, Laptops, Prime OS Likely Discontinued, and More
-
Alan Pope: Command-Line only Laptop
Today, I’m following along from an earlier article “The Allure of The Terminal” where I talked about how I love the terminal aesthetic. How much, well, one of my computers is a command-line only install. I thought I’d talk a bit about that setup. Firstly, it’s not command-line only because it can’t run a graphical environment, although it isn’t a super modern system. It is certainly capable of running Ubuntu MATE, for example, I just choose not to.
The machine I want to talk about today is one of my (many) ThinkPads, in this case, an X61s. It’s got an Intel C2D L7500 CPU running at 1.6GHz, 6GiB RAM and a 240GB OCZ-Vertex 3 SSD. I installed Ubuntu Server 18.04 on it in October 2019, and kept it up to date since. I have upgraded it to Ubuntu 20.04 in the meantime.
-
Best Linux Laptops Of 2021 [Specs & Price]
Shortlist of best Linux laptops of 2021. If you are looking to buy a new laptop for Linux based working environment then this list might be helpful for you.
-
Is Prime OS Discontinued?
It has been a long time since I followed the development of the android operating system made for desktop PCs / laptops. One of my favorite Android-based operating systems to install on laptops is Prime OS. In my personal opinion, this operating system runs stably when installed on my old laptop with a 32 bit processor architecture.
When I visited the official site of Prime OS, I was surprised because the official site was no longer accessible. Even though I intend to see if there is a software update or not. Is this the end of the Prime OS journey and decided to discontinue?
-
Linux-Tech&More prospects: Let's discuss the future of the project.
I will try to accelerate the "Switched to Linux books" production to help more and more windows/mac users in theirs "Linux journeys".
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 649 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
Google Betrayals
today's howtos
Recent comments
32 min 10 sec ago
37 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 32 min ago