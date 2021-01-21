Security: IBM, Google, and Zero-Trust
'Alarming' Security Gaps Exposed in IBM i Marketplace Report
If you’ve ever met Ian Jarman, you’d know that the IBM Power Systems business unit executive for IBM Lab Services is not a man who gets easily excited. So when the longtime IBM Rochester executive said he was “alarmed” by the decided lack of basic security precautions in IBM i shops during the recent webinar to discuss the HelpSystems IBM i Marketplace Report, you might get the sense that something is quite wrong.
Once again, security was at the top of the list of top concerns of IBM i shops in HelpSystems’ annual survey and report, which is now in its seventh year. Seventy-five percent of the nearly 500 folks who participated in this year’s survey and report listed security as a top concern. That was down 2 percent from 2020, but it was up from 2019 (69%) and 2018 (72%).
Google Launches Open Source Vulnerabilities Database
“The goal of OSV is to provide precise data on where a vulnerability was introduced and where it got fixed, thereby helping consumers of open source software accurately identify if they are impacted and then make security fixes as quickly as possible,” the announcement states.
Demystifying Zero-Trust and its role in Cybersecurity
When you use the term zero-trust in your organization, it means you do not want to trust anything but want to verify everything. The said concept is relatively newin the corporate world as it was introduced by John Kindervag, a Forrester Research-based analyst, in 2010.
As per this principle, organizations or companies, whether large or small, should take all the necessary steps to safeguard all of their resources, including apps, corporate networks, official devices, etc. Besides, they should assume every network connection as suspicious by default.
Continue reading this post to discover what a zero-trust model is all about and why it is considered as a useful cybersecurity policy by organizations in 2021.
