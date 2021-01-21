Graphics: Mesa and Zink Latest
Andrés Gómez Garc: Replaying 3D traces with piglit
If you don’t know what is traces based rendering regression testing, read the appendix before continuing.
The Mesa community has witnessed an explosion of the Continuous Integration interest in the last two years.
In addition to checking the proper building of the project, integrating the testing of its functional correctness has become a priority. The user space graphics drivers exhibit a wide variety of types of tests and test suites. One kind of those tests are the traces based rendering regression testing.
The public effort to add this kind of tests into Mesa’s CI started with this mail from Alexandros Frantzis.
At some point, we had support for replaying OpenGL, Vulkan and D3D11 traces using apitrace, RenderDoc and GFXReconstruct with the in-tree tool tracie. However, it was a very custom solution made to the needs of Mesa so I proposed to move this codebase and integrate it into the piglit test suite. It was a natural step forward.
This is how replayer was born into piglit.
Mike Blumenkrantz: Milestone
Your zink built from git master now has GL 4.3.
Zink On Mesa 21.1-devel Now Achieves OpenGL 4.3 Over Vulkan - Phoronix
Going back to last summer there have been patches for getting OpenGL 4.6 with the Zink GL on Vulkan implementation but were considered experimental and not for immediate upstreaming. In the months since and especially after Mike Blumenkrantz was hired by Valve, the upstreaming effort kicked into higher gear. Now with Mesa 21.1, we are up to OpenGL 4.3.
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
Google Betrayals
