Games: Drauger, FUTEX2, and Laptop for Gamers
Drauger OS: We’re Still Alive!
In other news, I have completely re-written the back-end for installation reporting in system-installer. It’s now based off rsync, and uses other technologies in order to keep the transfer of data to our server secure. I won’t go into the details of how it works here, beyond there being a randomly generated key that must be used in order to upload to the server, along with other forms of server-side validation. I haven’t managed to get this new system working both securely and reliably yet (currently it’s one or the other), but I am doing testing in order to improve this situation.
In the future, I plan to add support for things such as creating RAID arrays in system-installer using btrfs. This will be the next feature added once installation reporting, and the auto partitioner have both been fixed.
Speaking of the auto partitioner, it has been rewritten to Python! This rewrite allowed me to fix some bugs, while also making it more intelligent.
Drauger OS Linux distro is looking to make its own Game Console
Drauger OS is an ambitious project that focuses on providing a good gaming experience on the Linux platform without compromising the security.
Even though I haven’t tried it yet, it is definitely something that would appeal to Linux gaming enthusiasts.
In a recent blog post, they addressed that the development for the upcoming release Drauger OS 7.6 is underway while also revealing some exciting details for their plans to launch a Game console and develop a Game Console Desktop Environment (GCDE) tailored for that.
The FUTEX2 System Call Continues Working Its Way Towards Mainline In 2021 - Phoronix
The work-in-progress FUTEX2 system call for improving Windows games on Linux via Wine / Steam Play remains one of the items left to be addressed in 2021 with the work on that being funded by Valve and tackled by Collabora engineers.
André Almeida of Collabora presented at last month's Linux.Conf.Au 2021 virtual summit on the FUTEX2 system call designed to succeed the current FUTEX implementation for better resource utilization and other functionality that will yield a more performant Windows-on-Linux gaming experience as well as being relevant to other workloads too.
The Polaris - Gaming Linux Laptop from Tuxedo - Boiling Steam
After our review of the Serval WS from System76, here’s a brief look at the Polaris laptop from Tuxedo Computers, based in Germany (unboxing and benchmarks included!)...
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
