Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management.
Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures!
GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
Google Betrayals
-
The co-creator of Terraria has called off development of the game for Google Stadia following a three-week stretch where he has been inexplicably locked out of all of his Google accounts.
Andrew Spinks gave the ultimatum early Monday, after getting no response from Google since YouTube locked him out of his account in mid-January. The lockout has also cost Spinks access to apps he’s purchased on Google Stadia, wiped data he stored in Google drive, and terminated a Gmail account he’s used for more than 15 years.
-
Spinks concludes that his problems stem from Google trying to “burn a bridge,” and if that’s the way it’s going to be, he says, he’s cancelling the Stadia release of Terraria, as he “will not be involved with a corporation that values their customers and partners so little. Doing business with you is a liability.”
-
The cancellation of a Stadia port for Terraria comes at a challenging time for Google Stadia: last week, the company announced it was closing its in-house development studio and said it would rely instead solely on third-party developers. The cloud gaming service is also losing one of its biggest exclusives, Crayta, as its timed exclusivity deal is slated to end soon.
-
The developers of Terraria, Re-Logic, have shared more details about what their severed ties with Google mean. Including how the boycott will include future versions of Terraria and future games from the studio. But existing versions of Terraria on Android and Google Play will not be impacted by the co-creator's decisions today.
In a statement to IGN, Re-Logic says “Punishing existing customers who paid for our game on these platforms is not what we are about. To be clear: there should be no impact whatsoever to Terraria on Google platforms, both existing/purchased games as well as ongoing store availability.”
The studio also provided a more in-depth timeline on how its issues with Google came about.
-
"After using every resource I have to get this resolved, you have done nothing but given me the runaround." He cites his frustration as being linked to thousands of dollars in-app purchases, movie purchases, and Google Drive data now being beyond his reach. Additionally, "I can't access my YouTube channel. The worst of all is losing access to my Gmail address of over 15 years."
-
If you’re one of the few whose PC contains an Intel Pentium 4 or an AMD Athlon 64, bad news: You’re about to lose access to Google’s Chrome browser.
today's howtos
-
Every so often (or really, too often), people with good intentions build a program that looks at some things or does some things, and they decide to have that program emit warnings or set status results if things are not quite perfect and as expected. This is a mistake, and it makes system administrators who have to deal with the program unhappy. An ordinary system configuration should not cause a program to raise warnings or error markers, even if it doesn't allow all of the things that a program is capable of doing (or that the program wants to do by default). In addition, every warning should be rate-limited in any situation that can plausibly emit them regularly.
-
Lenovo makes it possible to change the boot logo of my refurbished ThinkPad T460s. So let’s turn the big red rectangle into something BSD.
-
for years nano has been nothing but a mockery for those who use emacs or vim. a friendly and pragmatic editor? what a laughable prospect.
well this is where it ends. nano is a friendly and pragmatic editor, but it's no notepad. nano has depth. let's take a look.
-
Many people are unhappy with the current state of the Web: pervasive user tracking, a lot of distractions from the actual content, so complicated that it is very hard to develop from scratch a new browser. Why not going back to the future, with a protocol and format focused on lightweight distribution of content? This is Gemini, both a new ultra-simple protocol and a simple format. Not to develop an alternative to YouTube but useful to access content with a minimal client. Gemini is not "retro" but it "looks retro".
-
This page explains use cases and examples of SSH tunnels while visually presenting the traffic flows. For example, here's a reverse tunnel that allows only users from IP address 1.2.3.4 access to port 80 on the SSH client through an SSH server.
SSH tunnels are encrypted TCP connections between SSH clients and servers that allows traffic entering one side of the tunnel to transparently exit through the other. While the term originally referred to tunnels using TUN/TAP virtual network interfaces, it's commonly used to refer to SSH port forwarding nowadays. Use cases include: [...]
-
Access to the smart card reader on the Librem 5 is something we at Purism have been looking forward to for a long time. That day is finally here; those who have their Librem 5 can follow this guide to set up access to the smart card. Orders shipping soon will come with the card reader already setup.
-
VMware Workstation 16 Pro is an industry-standard software for running multiple different virtual machines (operating systems) on a single Linux or Windows PC.
-
This tutorial is the 2nd of the Inkscape for Students series. Below you will learn about graphics formats, the graphic format SVG, and how to open & save graphics, including how to insert ones in a document. Let's learn!
