today's howtos
-
Normal situations should not be warnings (especially not repeated ones)
Every so often (or really, too often), people with good intentions build a program that looks at some things or does some things, and they decide to have that program emit warnings or set status results if things are not quite perfect and as expected. This is a mistake, and it makes system administrators who have to deal with the program unhappy. An ordinary system configuration should not cause a program to raise warnings or error markers, even if it doesn't allow all of the things that a program is capable of doing (or that the program wants to do by default). In addition, every warning should be rate-limited in any situation that can plausibly emit them regularly.
-
Using a custom boot logo on Lenovo ThinkPad T460s
Lenovo makes it possible to change the boot logo of my refurbished ThinkPad T460s. So let’s turn the big red rectangle into something BSD.
-
an atonement of nano
for years nano has been nothing but a mockery for those who use emacs or vim. a friendly and pragmatic editor? what a laughable prospect.
well this is where it ends. nano is a friendly and pragmatic editor, but it's no notepad. nano has depth. let's take a look.
-
Gemini, a modern protocol that looks retro: Back to the 1990s with a protocol and format to distribute real content, without tracking and visual effects
Many people are unhappy with the current state of the Web: pervasive user tracking, a lot of distractions from the actual content, so complicated that it is very hard to develop from scratch a new browser. Why not going back to the future, with a protocol and format focused on lightweight distribution of content? This is Gemini, both a new ultra-simple protocol and a simple format. Not to develop an alternative to YouTube but useful to access content with a minimal client. Gemini is not "retro" but it "looks retro".
-
A visual guide to SSH tunnels
This page explains use cases and examples of SSH tunnels while visually presenting the traffic flows. For example, here's a reverse tunnel that allows only users from IP address 1.2.3.4 access to port 80 on the SSH client through an SSH server.
SSH tunnels are encrypted TCP connections between SSH clients and servers that allows traffic entering one side of the tunnel to transparently exit through the other. While the term originally referred to tunnels using TUN/TAP virtual network interfaces, it's commonly used to refer to SSH port forwarding nowadays. Use cases include: [...]
-
OpenPGP in Your Pocket
Access to the smart card reader on the Librem 5 is something we at Purism have been looking forward to for a long time. That day is finally here; those who have their Librem 5 can follow this guide to set up access to the smart card. Orders shipping soon will come with the card reader already setup.
-
How to Install VMware Workstation 16 Pro on Linux Systems
VMware Workstation 16 Pro is an industry-standard software for running multiple different virtual machines (operating systems) on a single Linux or Windows PC.
-
Open and Save Documents | Inkscape
This tutorial is the 2nd of the Inkscape for Students series. Below you will learn about graphics formats, the graphic format SVG, and how to open & save graphics, including how to insert ones in a document. Let's learn!
-
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
Google Betrayals
