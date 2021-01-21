Programming Leftovers
RcppArmadillo 0.10.2.1.0: New Upstream Release
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 823 other packages on CRAN.
This release brings us Armadillo 10.2 with a few updates as detailed below in the list of changes. Upstream release 10.2 was made a couple of days ago, but we need to balance new upstream updates with a responsible release cadence at CRAN. As we needed a maintenance release in early January, I opted to wait four weeks with this one which hence gets us 10.2.0 and 10.2.1 at once. As tweeted (with a follow-up) it had yet another very smooth passage at CRAN so we again appreciate the excellent work of the CRAN maintainers and say Thank You!.
Perl 7: A Modest Proposal
The widely lauded signatures feature is currently still experimental to facilitate experimentation with several more important features that are needed for it to be considered feature-complete. However, at this point the basic design is well tested and stabilized, and has been unchanged for the requisite two stable releases. I propose that in Perl 7, the signatures feature be declared stable as-is, added to the :7.0 feature bundle, and these further additions to be developed as a separate initiative. The new additions could trigger distinct experimental warnings until stabilized, or be added under one or more new experimental features as appropriate. (Stabilization of the signatures feature has now been proposed by Paul Evans.)
I've written a new blog post on Perl 7 (prev: Perl 7: A Risk-Benefit Analysis and Perl 7 By Default). You can find it, and likely my future posts, on dev.to#perl, for similar reasons as mentioned here.
Perl binaries are mismatched - the revenge of the lazy person
Which means: that the module (Cwd in this case) is not compatible (Because it’s an XS module) with your current version of perl, installed on your system: Likely it was compiled for a previous version, leadin to those binaries mismatching
Converting a list to a presence/absence table
Structured and tidy data is great to work with, because on the command line you can reliably convert one structure into another.
[...]
The file was created by an (imaginary) ecologist who visited 8 forest plots (p1 - p8) and on each plot recorded tree species. The recording was done with a simple note-taking app on the ecologist's phone. For each plot there's a plot-code line followed by a line with comma-separated, 4-letter species codes. Notice that in "p5" the code "phas" is unnecessarily repeated.
Back in her office, the ecologist puts "plots" on her laptop before doing an analysis of the tree data based on presence/absence. Her analytical software, though, wants a tab-separated species-vs-plots table where a "1" in the table will indicate presence and "0" an absence.
How to remove duplicates from Arrays in Javascript
In this short tutorial, we will outline 4 methods that help remove duplicate elements from an array in Javascript.
Try Deno as an alternative to Node.js | Opensource.com
Deno is a secure runtime for JavaScript and TypeScript.
Spring Boot on Quarkus: Magic or madness?
Quarkus is a Java stack tailored for OpenJDK HotSpot (or OpenJ9 on zSeries) and GraalVM, crafted from optimized Java libraries and standards. It is a good choice for building highly-scalable applications while using lower amounts of CPU and memory resources than other Java frameworks. These applications can be traditional web applications, serverless applications, or even functions as a service.
There are many documented instances of organizations migrating their applications to Quarkus. In this article, let’s see one such migration path from Spring Boot to Quarkus that is part magic and part madness! The magic will be some hand waving and performing the migration without changing a single line of code. The madness will be trying to figure out how it was done.
[...]
It was mentioned at the beginning of this post that we wanted to perform the migration without changing a single line of code. Every Spring Boot application needs to have an “application” class that contains a main method and is annotated with @SpringBootApplication. In our project, src/main/java/io/quarkus/todospringquarkus/TodoApplication.java is that class.
Quarkus does not require such a class, nor do any of the Quarkus Spring compatibility extensions provide resolution for the @SpringBootApplication annotation nor the SpringApplication class referenced in this class.
So, what gives? We didn’t make any code changes whatsoever, yet those classes seem to resolve just fine in Quarkus.
You’ll notice a peculiar comment in both pom.xml (for Maven)/build-quarkus.gradle (for Gradle), right above the dependency declaration for the dependency org.springframework.boot:spring-boot-autoconfigure:
This dependency is a hack for TodoApplication.java, which isn't required for Quarkus. Point of demo is to NOT have any code changes.
This is the key to this part of the trick. This dependency allows both Spring Boot and Quarkus to resolve these classes at build time. The dependency is declared optional in Maven/compileOnly in Gradle, meaning it will never be included in the application binary the Quarkus build produces. It will be included in the binary the Spring Boot build produces because all of the other spring-boot-starter-* dependencies also depend on it, so it’s included transitively.
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
