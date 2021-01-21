today's leftovers
-
Linux's Exfatprogs 1.1 Released To Fsck The Boot Region, Labeling Support - Phoronix
Exfatprogs 1.1 have been released as the open-source, user-space utilities around the Linux/Android exFAT file-system support maintained by Samsung.
The Linux/open-source exFAT file-system support continues to mature on Linux. The Samsung-backed kernel driver is quite stable and reliable at this point in the kernel while Exfatprogs continues to mature for the user-space tooling around dealing with this file-system that is common to today's SD/SDHC cards and other consumer electronic devices.
-
Patching Options In Public Cloud – PART 1
How do I patch or upgrade my SUSE instances in the public cloud? How do I keep all my instances at the same patch level in the public cloud? What options are available in the public cloud? Part 1 of this post will try to address some of these questions. Additional options available will be discussed in Part 2.
First, let’s discuss what is available for PAYG instances but not BYOS instances. Included with PAYG instances is access to a highly available and low latency managed software update infrastructure, which allows for high data transfer rates to patch your instance. This comes enabled and ready at instance launch, so you can be assured that the latest packages can be updated or installed. The only part you have to play in this is to ensure the proper security rules, firewalls, or proxies allow the proper communication from your instance to the public cloud update infrastructure. There’s a blog post that can get you up to speed [1].
-
Digest of YaST Development Sprint 117
It’s time for more development news from the YaST Team. In this occasion, most of the work has gone into improving features already implemented in previous sprints and, thus, presented in former blog posts.
-
KDE's Fiduciary Licensing Agreement
The FLA is a mechanism for assigning copyright – generally copyright over a piece of software – to a fiduciary. Someone you trust. The fiduciary is expected to Do The Right Thing with the copyright that is assigned to it. Unlike a Copyright License Agreement (or Assignment) which some software projects use, the FLA is carefully constructed to keep everything Free Software and to circumscribe what the fiducary may do. In addition, the FLA ensures that you, the original copyright holder, can continue to do all the Free Software things that you could originally do with your software.
So what’s the point?
Well, unlike a CLA, the FLA was written with preserving-your-Software-Freedom in mind (the FSFE spearheaded this approach) so that you can continue to use your code and release it under whatever license you like, while the fiduciary can also do that, but in a restricted (preserving Freedom) fashion. This allows centralizing – to the fiduciary – some decisions about the software that may be needed in the longer term.
-
Jaybird 4.0.2 and 3.0.10 released
Jaybird 4.0.2 and 3.0.10 have been released.
-
Jaybird 4.0.2 and 3.0.10 released
-
Firebird 4.0 Release Candidate 1 is available for testing
Firebird Project announces the first Release Candidate of Firebird 4.0, the next major version of the Firebird relational database, which is now available for testing on Windows and Linux platforms.
This Release Candidate demonstrates the complete set of features and improvements developed for the new release. Release Candidates are generally considered stable enough and may be recommended for testing in "almost-production" environments. Our users are appreciated giving it a try and providing feedback to the development mailing list. Apparent bugs can be reported directly to the bugtracker.
-
Crackpot Cryptography and Security Theater
The discussion continued until Tony Arcieri dropped one of the most brutal takedowns of a cryptographic design in CFRG history.
"I think the biggest problem though is all of this has already been pointed out to you repeatedly in other forums and you completely refuse to acknowledge that your cipher fails to meet the absolute most minimum criteria for a secure cipher."
-- Tony Arcieri, landing a cryptographic 360 no-scope on Crystalline.
In spite of this mic drop moment, the author of Crystalline continued to double down and insist that a symmetric cipher doesn’t need to be indistinguishable from randomness to be secure (which, to severely understate the affairs, is simply not true).
-
Lye-poisoning attack in Florida shows cybersecurity gaps in water systems [iophk: Windows TCO]
It's the kind of breach that has been warned about for years but is rarely seen. Experts say the hack, which was addressed quickly, is a prime example of why the cybersecurity of the U.S. water supply remains one of the greatest risks to the country's infrastructure.
And like the U.S. election system, it tends to be a sprawling and varied challenge.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 74 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Manage your budget on Linux with this open source finance tool
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. This article is about personal financial management. Personal finances can be difficult to manage. It can be frustrating and even scary when you don't have enough money to get by without financial assistance, and it can be surprisingly overwhelming when you do have the money you need but no clear notion of where it all goes each month. To make matters worse, we're often told to "make a budget" as if declaring the amount of money you can spend each month will somehow manifest the money you need. The bottom line is that making a budget is hard, and not meeting your financial goals is discouraging. But it's still important, and Linux has several tools that can help make the task manageable.
Draw Mandelbrot fractals with GIMP scripting
The GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) is my go-to solution for image editing. Its toolset is very powerful and convenient, except for doing fractals, which is one thing you cannot draw by hand easily. These are fascinating mathematical constructs that have the characteristic of being self-similar. In other words, if they are magnified in some areas, they will look remarkably similar to the unmagnified picture. Besides being interesting, they also make very pretty pictures! GIMP can be automated with Script-Fu to do batch processing of images or create complicated procedures that are not practical to do by hand; drawing fractals falls in the latter category. This tutorial will show how to draw a representation of the Mandelbrot fractal using GIMP and Script-Fu.
Google Betrayals
today's howtos
Recent comments
32 min 10 sec ago
37 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 23 min ago
3 hours 33 min ago
9 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 28 min ago
9 hours 32 min ago