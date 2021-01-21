Want to try one of the best city builders around? Cities: Skylines is currently free to play until the end of the weekend (yes a whole 5 days!) and it's on sale too along with plenty of other Paradox titles. Paradox are running their own dedicated Lunar Sale, so from now until February 15 (on Steam) and February 17 (on their store) you can build up your collection of their own games and titles they publish by others. Cities: Skylines, originally released in 2015, is one of their best selling published games that was originally developed by Colossal Order Ltd. (who also made Cities in Motion). It's still hugely popular too, regularly seeing around 20 thousand players online at any one time on Steam. Part of that is thanks to their modding and Steam Workshop integration which has grown to some truly insane levels of content. There's over 44 thousand maps to download, over 52 thousand saved games you can try and the list goes on of extras you can add in.

Since Godot Engine is not run for profit (like Unity, Unreal, Game Maker and others are) any funding given to them is handled by the Software Freedom Conservancy. This ensures all funds are handled properly, and that it all goes towards furthering development on it. All work done, including when paying contributors is under the MIT license.

As if times weren't tough enough in 2021, imagine what it was like in 1665. The Great Plague Exodus from Priory Games is a choice-based narrative adventure out now. The Great Plague Exodus is set during the Great Plague of London in 1665. The game is played through a series of menus which dictate how your custom-made family survives while fleeing from London. Including finding work, trading valuables, using medicine, managing activities and more. The player travels along The Great North Road from, London to Newcastle, being confronted by random events that test how far the player is willing to go to keep their family alive.

Ready for one more attempt? Paradox Interactive and Paradox Tinto have announced he newest expansion to Paradox's flagship grand strategy game about the early modern world with Europa Universalis IV: Leviathan. Leviathan offers new tools that allow you to play “tall” with smaller and more focused realms with a few centres of power. Paradox aren't yet giving away everything that's in it but they did say it also has a host of other changes to well-established game features like Regencies and Colonies. Additionally you will get new ways to quickly develop your capital, drawing resources and power from vassals or newly conquered territories, and allows you to build beyond your province's construction limit if you are willing to pay the price.

Ready for the next release of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer? Proton 5.13-6 has hit the Release Candidate stage so it's time to give it a run. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux.

Keeping a classic Sony console alive is the PPSSPP emulator for the original PlayStation Portable (PSP) and it continues to see development with a 1.11 release out now. It's been a long time now since Sony really cared about the PSP from 2004, with the Vita eventually succeeding it in 2011. The PSP is no longer manufactured either, so the PPSSPP emulator keeps the spirit of it alive and allows you to play some of the classic games released on it with plenty of enhancements. What's new in PPSSPP 1.11? Quite a lot actually. Plenty of game-specific fixes went in like AdHoc networking fixes for Dragon Ball Shin Budokai, PowerStone, Bleach Heat The Soul 7, Kingdom Hearts, GTA: VCS and many more. Cut off cards in Yu Gi Oh was fixed, Outrun and Dirt 2 saw a fix for car reflections, a new fullscreen option, partial microphone support, Test Drive Unlimited should see better performance and the list of fixed titles goes on.

Developed on Linux with the excellent Godot Engine, we have the Sokoban like block-pushing puzzle game Roboggled. The gameplay in Roboggled is simple: you're a little tracked robotic vehicle in small confined levels, with a task of sending crates down a shoot. Imagine if you will that it's some sort of factory and you're part of the sorting to get everything to its destination through 60 levels of pushing objects around. It's pretty simple overall but charming enough with various environmental objects you need to work around including conveyor belts, lasers, mirrors and more.

Android: Neutron Music Player – feature-laden player Eilidih Parris, one of our merry band of reviewers, is starting to compile a Best Free Android Apps series recommending the best free Android apps available. As part of the series Eilidih recommends a music player Musicolet. It’s a small offline music player. But functionality is rather limited. For example, the app offers no network capabilities. Let’s cast the net a bit further afield and review an Android music player that offers more functionality, albeit it’s not free. The app is called Neutron Music Player and costs £4.39 / $4.99. Neutron is billed as “… an advanced music player with the bare-metal 32/64-bit audio engine which delivers the best possible Hi-Fi grade quality of sound. It offers high-resolution audio playback without frequency resampling and bits truncation if internal/external DAC supports it.” It’s designed for audiophiles who want Bit-Perfect output and be able to control how their music sounds. Besides Android, there’s versions available for iOS and Windows 10 UWP. Sadly there’s no Linux port. So we’ve confined our review to Android.