Ubuntu: change time zone [Guide]
To change the time zone on the default Ubuntu Linux desktop, Gnome Shell, do the following. First, press the Win key on the keyboard to open up search mode. After opening up the search mode in Gnome, type out the word “time.”
Once you’ve typed in the word “time” in the search box, Gnome should display “Settings” with “Date & Time” next to it. Select the “Date & Time” option with the mouse. By selecting this option, you will open up the Gnome time settings area.
Inside the Gnome time settings area, you’ll see several different time options. If you’d like to change the time zone on Ubuntu from the one chosen when Ubuntu was installed, do the following.
How to create a subscription between an SQS queue and SNS topic on AWS
The idea behind subscribing to SQS in SNS is to send messages from SNS to SQS. One can send both raw messages and any other message attributes included in the SNS message. Before proceeding with this article, it is assumed that you have an SNS and SQS in the account. The creation of SNS and SQS is not in the scope of this article.
SNS can have multiple SQS queues subscribed to it and SNS will publish the same message to all its subscriptions.
Go to AWS's official page to know the pricing of SNS and SQS.
Install and Configure PHP OPcache on Ubuntu 20.04
Opcache is a powerful PHP extension used to increase PHP performance by storing precompiled script bytecode in shared memory. So PHP does not need to load and parse scripts on each request. This will speed up the performance of PHP based applications.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and enable the Opcache PHP extension with Apache and Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04.
Create your own WordPress Website from Scratch : Step by Step - LinuxTechLab
Are you looking to create a wordpress website from scratch? Do you want to start blogging & need to host a wordpress website for that but don’t know how to? Worry not. In this tutorial, we will learn the step by step process to create a WordPress website from scratch.
But one can ask why should you create your website on WordPress? There are plenty of other hosting methods to use, so why use WordPress?
How to Install and Use NVM on Ubuntu 20.04 & CentOS 8
NVM also know as “Node Version Manager” is used to manage and control multiple active versions of Node.js in Linux. It is a command-line tool that allows developers to easily switch between different versions of Node.js. NVM is very useful when your application does not support the latest Node.js version.
How to Get Filename from the Full Path in Linux
The full path of a file in Linux refers to the complete address including directories and subdirectories using which the file can be located. Every operating system has different variants of the full path of a file.
Games: Roboggled, PPSSPP, Godot Engine and More
Today in Techrights
Android: Neutron Music Player – feature-laden player
Eilidih Parris, one of our merry band of reviewers, is starting to compile a Best Free Android Apps series recommending the best free Android apps available. As part of the series Eilidih recommends a music player Musicolet. It’s a small offline music player. But functionality is rather limited. For example, the app offers no network capabilities. Let’s cast the net a bit further afield and review an Android music player that offers more functionality, albeit it’s not free. The app is called Neutron Music Player and costs £4.39 / $4.99. Neutron is billed as “… an advanced music player with the bare-metal 32/64-bit audio engine which delivers the best possible Hi-Fi grade quality of sound. It offers high-resolution audio playback without frequency resampling and bits truncation if internal/external DAC supports it.” It’s designed for audiophiles who want Bit-Perfect output and be able to control how their music sounds. Besides Android, there’s versions available for iOS and Windows 10 UWP. Sadly there’s no Linux port. So we’ve confined our review to Android.
How to Create Bootable USB using dd command
We have several options to create bootable USB drive in Linux such as balenaEtcher, Ventoy, Unetbootin and many others. Today we will see a unique way to create a bootable disk, In this method, you do not need to install any third-party applications or libraries, and it is a most simple way to create a bootable disk. Do you want to know how to do? Follow our instructions.
