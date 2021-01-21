today's howtos
-
How to install DHCP Server on Ubuntu | FOSS Linux
DHCP is an abbreviation for Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol. We can define it as a network protocol whose usefulness is evident when a host computer needs a server computer to grant it some network configuration privileges like the automatic assignment of an IP address. In a server environment, we have many server instances. You could be dealing with a web server, a mail server, a domain name server (DNS), and in this article, a DHCP server.
IP addresses are important in identifying client computers configured within a network. It is as unique as an individual’s social security number or national identity card number. A DHCP server ensures that each computer in a configured network retains its uniqueness by not sharing an IP address.
-
How to Install EtherCalc on CentOS 8 | RoseHosting Blog
EtherCalc is an open-source and web-based spreadsheet that allows you to collaborate and work remotely and in real-time. It allows multiple users to edit the same spreadsheet at the same time. It is an alternative to Google Sheets and accepts various mathematical formulas and functions.
-
How to Start Drawing on Your Screen in Ubuntu 20.04 & Higher | UbuntuHandbook
Want to start drawing on your screen and save artwork as PNG or SVG? It’s easy to do this in Ubuntu via Gnome Extension.
“Draw On Your Screen” is a Gnome Shell extension allows to start or stop drawing on screen easily via Alt+Super+D keyboard shortcut. With it, you can start free drawing, create basic shapes, insert text, and export your artwork to SVG file.
-
How to Fix Steam Games Cracking Sound Issue in Linux - Make Tech Easier
You’ve installed Steam in Linux, then some games from your library, and went on to enjoy the games. You launched your favorite game, turned on your speakers or put on your headphones, and then rushed to mute them because of the annoying cracking sound. Is that your experience with Steam games for Windows playing under Linux?
The source of the problem is an incorrectly-configured parameter in Pulseaudio and can show up in any Linux distributions. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix. Read on to find how you can fix the Steam games cracking sound issue in Linux with a simple tweak.
-
Don’t use RouterOS DHCP lease scripts to manage DNS
The RouterOS DHCP Server (MRDS) from MikroTik doesn’t natively support registering hostnames from DHCP leases to its DNS server. Instead, it supports executing a “DHCP lease script” when new leases are issued, released, or expires. You can use a lease script to manage DNS entries for DHCP leases. However, this isn’t the best solution for managing static DNS registrations for your network hosts.
DHCP lease scripts may sound like the ideal solution, but MikroTik’s implementation in MRDS has some severe limitations. The lease script is only executed when a new DHCP lease is issued, released, or expires. In a perfect world, this should suffice.
-
How to expand your machine learning capabilities by installing TensorFlow on Ubuntu Server 20.04
TensorFlow is an open source development platform for machine learning (ML). With this software platform, you'll get a comprehensive collection of tools, libraries, and various resources that allow you to easily build and deploy modern ML-powered applications. Beginners and experts alike can make use of this end-to-end platform, and create ML models to solve real-world problems.
How do you get started? The first thing you must do is get TensorFlow installed on your machine. I'm going to show you how to make that happen on Ubuntu Desktop 20.04.
-
Install Git 2.30.1 in Ubuntu 20.04 / Linux Mint / CentOS & Fedora
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to install git 2.30.1 in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.10 LTS, CentOS 8.X, Fedora 33, and Linux Mint 20.
The latest version of GIT is 2.30.1 which is a stable version and it is released on 8th Feb 2020 and this release is primarily to fix merges accumulated on the master front to prepare for the 2.31 release.
-
Add standardized support information to your Node.js modules - Red Hat Developer
The Nodeshift team recently improved the consistency of the projects we use to maintain our Node.js modules. We made sure that the same linter and tests—ESLint and Tape, for those interested—were used on all projects. We also added support information for the modules we publish to the npm registry. We looked to the Node.js Package Maintenance Working Group for the standardized support information to add.
In this article, I detail the changes we made based on the Package Maintenance Working Group’s recommended best practices. After reading the article, you’ll be familiar with the recommended support information and the tools available for adding it to your Node.js modules. First, I will introduce the Node.js Package Maintenance Working Group and its purpose.
-
Configure multi-tenancy with Kubernetes namespaces | Opensource.com
Most enterprises want a multi-tenancy platform to run their cloud-native applications because it helps manage resources, costs, and operational efficiency and control cloud waste.
Kubernetes is the leading open source platform for managing containerized workloads and services. It gained this reputation because of its flexibility in allowing operators and developers to establish automation with declarative configuration. But there is a catch: Because Kubernetes grows rapidly, the old problem of velocity becomes an issue. The bigger your adoption, the more issues and resource waste you discover.
-
Got automation? Here's a quick guide to get you up to speed on Ansible
Ansible is an open source automation tool that sysadmins use to automate infrastructure configuration, application deployment, and configuration management. It is agentless, which means it does not require any software to be installed onto hosts—unlike some other automation tools—to perform the needed tasks. Instead, it uses SSH, if the target system is Linux-based, WinRM if the target system is Windows-based, or an API if the target system exposes an API.
It uses a declarative programming language to define the desired target configuration. However, it does not declare how the configuration needs to be accomplished. For instance, to create a new virtual machine, you need to define the specifications of the target virtual machine and how it is to be deployed. The Ansible Engine, with the aid of the relevant module, then performs the needed task.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 671 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Stable Kernels: 5.10.15, 5.4.97, 4.19.175, 4.14.221, 4.9.257 , and 4.4.257
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.15 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.97 Linux 4.19.175 Linux 4.14.221 Linux 4.9.257 Linux 4.4.257
Your Service is not Open Source
Open Sourcing the code to your SaaS is insufficient to make it actually be Open Source. Sounds self-contradictory? Most services that espouse “Open Source”, do so by simply throwing the code over the wall. It’s better than nothing, but really misses the point that powers Open Source: enabling users to make a change to the software they’re using. Some other popular services powered by Open Source software, such as GitLab.com or ElasticSearch do include the tools used to operate/deploy their service. Pause for applause
Orchis Is A Cool GTK / GNOME Theme With Rounded Elements
I recently stumbled upon Orchis, an interesting GNOME/GTK theme, and I wanted to share it with you, in case you are not aware of it. Orchis supports GNOME (Shell), Xfce and Budgie desktops using GTK 3.20 and newer, and the theme pack also includes Firefox and Plank dock themes, as well as a wallpaper. If you use KDE Plasma, there's also an Orchis theme pack for KDE. You can use this GTK theme with Tela icons, which comes with folders in 13 color variants, or the new Fluent icon theme, which supports 8 colors for its folder icons. Both are created by the same Vince (vinceliuice), who has also designed Orchis.
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
14 hours 32 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
15 hours 5 min ago