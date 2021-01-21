Sxmo 1.3.0 brings usability, performance improvements to this simple, geeky Linux phone UI

Sxmo is a collection of simple applications designed to run on Linux phones. It’s not a full-fledged operating system, but rather a lightweight and speedy user interface and set of apps that runs about as well as any software I’ve tried on the PinePhone so far. But Sxmo isn’t necessarily for everyone. You have to spend some time familiarizing yourself with the gestures and button presses needed for navigation, and get used to the idea of using simple menus and text boxes in places where you might normally find full-fledged applications. It’s not exactly the most intuitive software available for the PinePhone.

FreeBSD 13 BETA Benchmarks - Performance Is Much Better

The official release of FreeBSD 13.0 is coming up in March, while already from our preliminary tests of the newly minted FreeBSD 13.0 BETA1, the benchmark results are extremely tantalizing compared to FreeBSD 12.2... Ultimately the performance should be much more competitive now compared to Linux (at least on Intel x86_64) and other operating systems with the big FreeBSD 13 release.