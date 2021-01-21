Sxmo 1.3.0 brings usability, performance improvements to this simple, geeky Linux phone UI
Sxmo is a collection of simple applications designed to run on Linux phones. It’s not a full-fledged operating system, but rather a lightweight and speedy user interface and set of apps that runs about as well as any software I’ve tried on the PinePhone so far.
But Sxmo isn’t necessarily for everyone. You have to spend some time familiarizing yourself with the gestures and button presses needed for navigation, and get used to the idea of using simple menus and text boxes in places where you might normally find full-fledged applications. It’s not exactly the most intuitive software available for the PinePhone.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.15, 5.4.97, 4.19.175, 4.14.221, 4.9.257 , and 4.4.257
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.15 kernel. All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.4.97 Linux 4.19.175 Linux 4.14.221 Linux 4.9.257 Linux 4.4.257
Your Service is not Open Source
Open Sourcing the code to your SaaS is insufficient to make it actually be Open Source. Sounds self-contradictory? Most services that espouse “Open Source”, do so by simply throwing the code over the wall. It’s better than nothing, but really misses the point that powers Open Source: enabling users to make a change to the software they’re using. Some other popular services powered by Open Source software, such as GitLab.com or ElasticSearch do include the tools used to operate/deploy their service. Pause for applause
Orchis Is A Cool GTK / GNOME Theme With Rounded Elements
I recently stumbled upon Orchis, an interesting GNOME/GTK theme, and I wanted to share it with you, in case you are not aware of it. Orchis supports GNOME (Shell), Xfce and Budgie desktops using GTK 3.20 and newer, and the theme pack also includes Firefox and Plank dock themes, as well as a wallpaper. If you use KDE Plasma, there's also an Orchis theme pack for KDE. You can use this GTK theme with Tela icons, which comes with folders in 13 color variants, or the new Fluent icon theme, which supports 8 colors for its folder icons. Both are created by the same Vince (vinceliuice), who has also designed Orchis.
