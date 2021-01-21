Kernel: AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3, Lenovo IdeaPad, and Xen
The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed - Phoronix
Just in time for the expected Linux 5.11 stable release on Sunday, the AMD frequency invariance performance regression I've been noting and writing about since Christmas day has been resolved with the previously covered fix having been merged today.
That regression affecting Zen 2 / Zen 3 laptops and desktops through servers stems from the introduction of AMD frequency invariance that is new this kernel cycle and quickly showed itself if using the Schedutil (scheduler utilization) governor while the likes of the performance governor were unaffected. The change only affects AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 hardware due to the frequency invariance support depending upon ACPI CPPC data, which isn't found on prior generations of AMD processors. Intel has had their own frequency invariance implementation for the Linux kernel going back a while.
Lenovo IdeaPad Improvements En Route To Linux 5.12 - Phoronix
In addition to Linux 5.12 positioned to see Lenovo laptop "platform profile" support for controlling the power/thermal behavior of their newer ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops, this next kernel version also has other improvements on the IdeaPad front.
The ideapad-laptop driver has been seeing a number of improvements queued in platform-drivers-x86 ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.12 merge window.
First up there is support coming for controlling the always-on USB charging behavior for various laptops. The always-on USB charging behavior can be toggled on/off via ACPI methods and in turn with Linux 5.12+ will allow enabling/disabling that behavior via a new "usb_charging" attribute in sysfs.
2021: Xen Project, virtualization and beyond - Xen Project
The Xen Project has been around for the better part of two decades. As a leading virtualization software, that has the benefit of being both mature and open source, many predictions have already come to fruition. We could predict that Xen would be in a satellite or a rocket, but it already is. We could predict that Xen will help deliver your Christmas presents, but it’s been doing that for years thanks to Amazon. We could also predict that Xen would help build an F1 car, but it’s been doing that for years, too. Just because Xen is a common software for many of the world’s advancements and everyday conveniences, doesn’t mean we don’t have a few tricks up our sleeves.
