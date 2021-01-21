Raspberry Pi Leftovers Ready! Model 100 is a retro computer shell for Raspberry Pi, SBCs, Nano/Pico-ITX boards (Crowdfunding) We recently wrote about Devterm, a modular, retro-looking portable computer that looks like a typewriter with an extra-wide display, and takes Raspberry Pi CM3-series modules, or other compatible modules made by Clockwork based on Rockchip RK3399 or Allwinner H6. If you’re into this kind of device, but would like to use your own Raspberry Pi, another SBC, an Intel NUC motherboard, a Nano/Pico-ITX board, or even your smartphone, Ready! Model 100 single board computer expansion system may be worth looking into.

Raspberry Pi IoT In C Using Linux Drivers (I/O Press) This book shows how to use the Raspberry Pi and Linux drivers to control IoT devices. Harry Fairhead explains the principles so that you can tackle new devices and he also guides you through using external hardware via standard Linux drivers. Throughout this book you will find a practical approach to understanding electronic circuits and datasheets and translating this to code, specifically using the C programming language.

What does equity-focused teaching mean in computer science education?

Kernel: AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3, Lenovo IdeaPad, and Xen The AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 Performance Fix For Linux 5.11 Has Landed - Phoronix Just in time for the expected Linux 5.11 stable release on Sunday, the AMD frequency invariance performance regression I've been noting and writing about since Christmas day has been resolved with the previously covered fix having been merged today. That regression affecting Zen 2 / Zen 3 laptops and desktops through servers stems from the introduction of AMD frequency invariance that is new this kernel cycle and quickly showed itself if using the Schedutil (scheduler utilization) governor while the likes of the performance governor were unaffected. The change only affects AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3 hardware due to the frequency invariance support depending upon ACPI CPPC data, which isn't found on prior generations of AMD processors. Intel has had their own frequency invariance implementation for the Linux kernel going back a while.

Lenovo IdeaPad Improvements En Route To Linux 5.12 - Phoronix In addition to Linux 5.12 positioned to see Lenovo laptop "platform profile" support for controlling the power/thermal behavior of their newer ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops, this next kernel version also has other improvements on the IdeaPad front. The ideapad-laptop driver has been seeing a number of improvements queued in platform-drivers-x86 ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.12 merge window. First up there is support coming for controlling the always-on USB charging behavior for various laptops. The always-on USB charging behavior can be toggled on/off via ACPI methods and in turn with Linux 5.12+ will allow enabling/disabling that behavior via a new "usb_charging" attribute in sysfs.

2021: Xen Project, virtualization and beyond - Xen Project The Xen Project has been around for the better part of two decades. As a leading virtualization software, that has the benefit of being both mature and open source, many predictions have already come to fruition. We could predict that Xen would be in a satellite or a rocket, but it already is. We could predict that Xen will help deliver your Christmas presents, but it’s been doing that for years thanks to Amazon. We could also predict that Xen would help build an F1 car, but it’s been doing that for years, too. Just because Xen is a common software for many of the world’s advancements and everyday conveniences, doesn’t mean we don’t have a few tricks up our sleeves.