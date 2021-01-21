IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
How to activate your no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription
A few weeks ago, we announced the new, no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) subscription. Here’s a quick guide for developers who want to set up a subscription and start using it right away.
Get started with RHEL for Edge
Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.3 introduces a new deployment option that is well-suited to solve many of the challenges common for edge deployments. In this post, we will walk through the use of Image Builder to create a (custom) RHEL for Edge OSTree commits and how to install those to a disk or a virtual machine image.
Which workload did you first use Linux containers for? | Enable Sysadmin
Containerization is not really a new technology, but it endures because of its efficiency, ease of use, security, and rapid deployment capability. Containers are perfect for isolating applications from on another on a single system. You can containerize just about any service including web, database, application, storage, communication, and so on.
Developers: This is the one skill most likely to get you hired, according to IBM | ZDNet
In every career, some skills will land you a better job than others – and developers are no exception. According to IBM, there is one ability that will make a real difference in the interview room: developers who can create the open-source technologies that underpin the cloud are by far the ones most likely to get a call-back.
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Kernel: AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3, Lenovo IdeaPad, and Xen
Rediscover Productivity With RescueTime – A Time Management Tool for Linux
As much as the internet and technology as made our lives easier, so has it also made us lazier and less productive than the last generation before us. With the advent of social media, and whole other lot of distraction the internet has to push to our faces it can be extremely hard to focus on one thing for a long period of time, and boy oh boy, I blame you not as I am very much as guilty of this charge as you are. But the good news is, you can get your life back together and rediscover your productivity self – it’s never too late. RescueTime is a cross-platform application that aims to better your engagement with your work by monitoring how much time you spend by monitoring every possibly imaginable process on your system and how long you spend using them. The application is proprietary and has both the free and paid side of things called Lite and Premium respectively and you can spot the differences in the image below.
Sxmo 1.3.0 brings usability, performance improvements to this simple, geeky Linux phone UI
Sxmo is a collection of simple applications designed to run on Linux phones. It’s not a full-fledged operating system, but rather a lightweight and speedy user interface and set of apps that runs about as well as any software I’ve tried on the PinePhone so far. But Sxmo isn’t necessarily for everyone. You have to spend some time familiarizing yourself with the gestures and button presses needed for navigation, and get used to the idea of using simple menus and text boxes in places where you might normally find full-fledged applications. It’s not exactly the most intuitive software available for the PinePhone.
