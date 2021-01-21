Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (connman, firejail, libzstd, slirp, and xcftools), Fedora (chromium, jackson-databind, and privoxy), openSUSE (chromium), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Slackware (dnsmasq), SUSE (java-11-openjdk, kernel, and python), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.8, linux-kvm, linux-oem-5.6, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux, linux-gke-5.0, linux-gke-5.3, linux-hwe, linux-raspi2-5.3, openjdk-8, openjdk-lts, and snapd).
-
Top web hosting provider shuts down following cyberattack
Cybercriminals often attack websites in order to extort a ransom from their victims but a recent cyberattack against the web hosting company No Support Linux Hosting took quite a different turn.
After a hacker managed to breach the company's internal systems and compromise its entire operation, No Support Linux Hosting has announced that it is shutting down. The company alerted its customers to the situation before shutting down its website in a message, which reads:
“On February 8, 2021, a hacker successfully compromised all the servers we use to operate our business including the No Support Linux Hosting web site, Admin section, and our customer database. We can no longer operate the No Support Linux Hosting business.”
-
Google Introduces A Database To Easily Track & Manage Open-Source Vulnerabilities
Google has launched a platform – OSV (Open-Source Vulnerabilities), which is a vulnerability database and triage infrastructure meant for open-source projects.
It is going to help the contributors and users of open-source software by providing precise data on vulnerabilities so that those can be worked upon as soon as possible.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 504 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
Kernel: AMD Zen 2 / Zen 3, Lenovo IdeaPad, and Xen
Rediscover Productivity With RescueTime – A Time Management Tool for Linux
As much as the internet and technology as made our lives easier, so has it also made us lazier and less productive than the last generation before us. With the advent of social media, and whole other lot of distraction the internet has to push to our faces it can be extremely hard to focus on one thing for a long period of time, and boy oh boy, I blame you not as I am very much as guilty of this charge as you are. But the good news is, you can get your life back together and rediscover your productivity self – it’s never too late. RescueTime is a cross-platform application that aims to better your engagement with your work by monitoring how much time you spend by monitoring every possibly imaginable process on your system and how long you spend using them. The application is proprietary and has both the free and paid side of things called Lite and Premium respectively and you can spot the differences in the image below.
Sxmo 1.3.0 brings usability, performance improvements to this simple, geeky Linux phone UI
Sxmo is a collection of simple applications designed to run on Linux phones. It’s not a full-fledged operating system, but rather a lightweight and speedy user interface and set of apps that runs about as well as any software I’ve tried on the PinePhone so far. But Sxmo isn’t necessarily for everyone. You have to spend some time familiarizing yourself with the gestures and button presses needed for navigation, and get used to the idea of using simple menus and text boxes in places where you might normally find full-fledged applications. It’s not exactly the most intuitive software available for the PinePhone.
Recent comments
21 min 26 sec ago
40 min 33 sec ago
3 hours 51 min ago
4 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 57 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago