Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ethics, BSDNow and More FLOSS Weekly 616: Software Heritage - Robert Di Cosmo, Software Archives Software Heritage is an extraordinary, yet necessary effort to save all the world's software in all its versions and generations for all time. This effort is to help make historical source code accessible to everyone, but this initiative does come with many challenges. Naturally, Software Heritage is started with open source code and principles. Doc Searls and Simon Phipps talk in much length and depth on all of it, with founder & CEO Roberto Di Cosmo.

Ethics Has No Place In Software Licenses In recent years a new software movement has been growing, known as the Ethical Source Movement and they've made a software license known as the Hippocratic License. But it has a bit of a problem, it's fundamentally flawed and completely impractical in the real world.

BSDNow 389: Comfy FreeBSD Jails A week with Plan 9, Exploring Swap on FreeBSD, how to create a FreeBSD pkg mirror using bastille and poudriere, How to set up FreeBSD 12 VNET jail with ZFS, Creating Comfy FreeBSD Jails Using Standard Tools, and more.

Bad Request | Coder Radio 400 After reflecting on more than 8 years of the show, we get into solving problems and taking names. Plus a couple of special announcements, and some Hoopla we've just got to talk about.

Alan Pope: My Podcast Listening List My podcast listening tastes have changed quite a bit over the years. I first got into listening to podcasts in the early 2000’s, on the commute to the office - remember them? I initially started listening on my iRiver iHP-140 then moved on to using a Nokia N82. Both fantastic devices for their time. I used to use hpodder to download episodes and then squirt them down a cable to the device. Later then I’ve listened on various iPods and iPhones where I would use the onboard iTunes / Podcasts app to get my podcasts. Most recently I’ve used Android, and my current podcast consumption device of choice is the OnePlus 5. I tried a few apps and finally settled on PocketCasts. It has a ton of advanced features I don’t use, as I basically subscribe, download and listen, and that’s about it.

FSF and the GNU Project: Love, GRUB, and Guix FSF Blogs: Celebrate I Love Free Software Day on Feb. 14th by staying connected Times are tough in 2021, but free software enthusiasts are a tenacious lot, and while we haven't been able to hug many friends, we haven't lost touch with them, either, thanks to a wonderful plethora of free software communications tools. Given how crucial our families and social networks are to our ability to survive and thrive right now, we're so fortunate to be able to talk to all the people we love, anywhere in the world, without sacrificing our principles or exposing ourselves and our loved ones to the predatory and abusive practices of proprietary software companies. The handcrafted communications tools we use don't come with strings attached – they are a simple and perfect gift, shared with an absolute commitment to generosity and respect. Accordingly, our friends at the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) have chosen the theme of "staying connected" for their I Love Free Software Day celebration, which happens every year on February 14, Valentine's Day, and we also want you to share the love!

GRUB 2.06 Should Be Released This Year, Cooperation Increasing With Distro Vendors - Phoronix While GRUB 2.06 was aiming for release in 2020, having to deal with the BootHole security issue among other challenges last year ended up delaying that release. Fortunately, it looks like this long awaited GRUB feature update should be out this year and there has been increased cooperation between upstream GRUB developers and distribution vendors. GRUB 2.04 as the last feature release happened back in July 2019. Since then GRUB has seen improved Btrfs RAID support, support for LUKS2 encrypted disks, new security features, and more. Having to deal with the GRUB BootHole fiasco last year thwarted their plans for the infrequent GRUB 2.06 release but that is now back to moving along. GRUB developer Daniel Kiper at Oracle once again presented at last weekend's FOSDEM about the ongoing work.

GNU Guix: Join GNU Guix through Outreachy We are happy to announce that GNU Guix offers a three-month paid internship through Outreachy, the inclusion program for groups traditionally underrepresented in free software and tech. The initial application deadline is on Feb. 22, 2021 at 4PM UTC. For further information, check out the timeline, information about the application process, and the eligibility rules. If you’d like to contribute to computing freedom, Scheme, functional programming, or operating system development, now is a good time to join us. Let’s get in touch on the mailing lists and on the #guix channel on the Freenode IRC network!