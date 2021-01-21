FSF and the GNU Project: Love, GRUB, and Guix
-
FSF Blogs: Celebrate I Love Free Software Day on Feb. 14th by staying connected
Times are tough in 2021, but free software enthusiasts are a tenacious lot, and while we haven't been able to hug many friends, we haven't lost touch with them, either, thanks to a wonderful plethora of free software communications tools. Given how crucial our families and social networks are to our ability to survive and thrive right now, we're so fortunate to be able to talk to all the people we love, anywhere in the world, without sacrificing our principles or exposing ourselves and our loved ones to the predatory and abusive practices of proprietary software companies. The handcrafted communications tools we use don't come with strings attached – they are a simple and perfect gift, shared with an absolute commitment to generosity and respect.
Accordingly, our friends at the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) have chosen the theme of "staying connected" for their I Love Free Software Day celebration, which happens every year on February 14, Valentine's Day, and we also want you to share the love!
-
GRUB 2.06 Should Be Released This Year, Cooperation Increasing With Distro Vendors - Phoronix
While GRUB 2.06 was aiming for release in 2020, having to deal with the BootHole security issue among other challenges last year ended up delaying that release. Fortunately, it looks like this long awaited GRUB feature update should be out this year and there has been increased cooperation between upstream GRUB developers and distribution vendors.
GRUB 2.04 as the last feature release happened back in July 2019. Since then GRUB has seen improved Btrfs RAID support, support for LUKS2 encrypted disks, new security features, and more. Having to deal with the GRUB BootHole fiasco last year thwarted their plans for the infrequent GRUB 2.06 release but that is now back to moving along. GRUB developer Daniel Kiper at Oracle once again presented at last weekend's FOSDEM about the ongoing work.
-
GNU Guix: Join GNU Guix through Outreachy
We are happy to announce that GNU Guix offers a three-month paid internship through Outreachy, the inclusion program for groups traditionally underrepresented in free software and tech.
The initial application deadline is on Feb. 22, 2021 at 4PM UTC.
For further information, check out the timeline, information about the application process, and the eligibility rules.
If you’d like to contribute to computing freedom, Scheme, functional programming, or operating system development, now is a good time to join us. Let’s get in touch on the mailing lists and on the #guix channel on the Freenode IRC network!
-
