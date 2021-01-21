today's howtos
How To Install Bitwarden on CentOS 8
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Bitwarden is password management open-source software.
-
PostgreSQL 9.4 for RHEL/CentOS 8 – x86_64 – Failed to download metadata for repo ‘pgdg94’ Error: Failed to download metadata for repo ‘pgdg94’
-
How to Download Java JRE (32-bit and 64-bit) Latest Version
Java is an object-oriented programming language used by numerous applications, websites, and even computer games. It’s specifically designed to require as few implementation dependencies as possible.
This also ensures cross-platform usability: if an app was developed using Java on Windows, then it can also be used on Mac or Linux with Java.
-
How to Check CPU is 64/32 Bit in Linux System
As a system administrator and IT professional, it is very important to know whether the system's CPU architecture is 32 bit or 64 bit.
When it comes to third-party applications you need to be aware of your system architecture because the 64-bit applications can not be run in a 32-bit system. Whereas we can easily run 32-bit applications in a 64-bit system.
This article shows how to check CPU architecture on a Linux machine.
-
Martin Peres: Setting up a CI system part 1: Preparing your test machines
Under contracting work for Valve Corporation, I have been working with Charlie Turner and Andres Gomez from Igalia to develop a CI test farm for driver testing (most graphics).
This is now the fifth CI system I have worked with / on, and I am growing tired of not being able to re-use components from the previous systems due to how deeply-integrated its components are, and how implementation details permeate from one component to another. Additionally, such designs limit the ability of the system to grow, as updating a component would impact a lot of components, making it difficult or even impossible to do without a rewrite of the system, or taking the system down for multiple hours.
With this new system, I am putting emphasis on designing good interfaces between components in order to create an open source toolbox that CI systems can re-use freely and tailor to their needs, while not painting themselves in a corner.
I aim to blog about all the different components/interfaces we will be making for this test system, but in this article, I would like to start with the basics: proposing design goals, and setting up a machine to be controllable remotely by a test system.
-
Exploring The Ubiquiti AP Firmware
There is a small issue that I noticed in the UAP-AC-PRO firmware images — I’ve posted this issue on the community forums and also filed a tracker report. It’s a shell script (or incomplete image) type of error depending on how you look at it but if you SSH into the AP you’ll notice this file...
-
How to enable Hyper-Threading on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to enable Hyper-Threading on a Chromebook. This feature can increase the performance of your Chromebook, but it can also make your Chromebook warmer as the CPU works harder. Please make sure that all your Linux applications are closed before rebooting your Chromebook.
-
Bastian Venthur: Installing Debian on a Thinkpad T14s
Recently, I got a new work laptop. I opted for Lenovo's Thinkpad T14s that comes with AMD's Ryzen 7 PRO 4750U Processor. Once everything is installed, it works like a charm: all hardware is supported and works out of the box with Debian. However, the tricky part is actually installing Debian onto that machine: The laptop lacks a standard Ethernet port and comes with Intel's Wi-Fi 6 AX200 module. So if you don't happen to have a docking station or an Ethernet adapter available during install, you'll have to install everything over WiFi. The WiFi module, however requires non-free firmware and this is where the fun starts.
-
How to install KDE Connect on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - Linux Shout
KDE Connect is an open-source platform to integrate some feature of your phone directly into your PC. In simple words, it is a Linux application that is also available for Windows and macOS (not officially) to connect smartphones with PC or laptops. Currently, it is available for Android only, well iOS version does not officially exist.
Well, KDE Connect is implemented with a server service that runs on the desktop device and a client application on the mobile device, which interact with each other via a secure network protocol. So, that the user can easily transfer data using a local network.
-
