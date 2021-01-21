Language Selection

Mozilla Leftovers

Thursday 11th of February 2021
Moz/FF
  • Mike Hoye: Text And Context

    This image is a reference to the four-square Drake template – originally Drake holding up a hand and turning away from something disapprovingly in the top half, while pointing favorably to something else in the lower half – featuring Xzibit rather than Drake, himself meme-famous for “yo dawg we heard you like cars, so we put a car in your car so you can drive while you drive”, to whose recursive nature this image is of course an homage. In the upper left panel, Xzibit is looking away disappointedly from the upper right, which contains a painting by Pieter Bruegel the Elder of the biblical Tower Of Babel. In the lower left, Xzibit is now looking favorably towards an deeply nested meme.

    This particular meme features the lead singer from Nickelback holding up a picture frame, a still from the video of their song “Photograph”. The “you know I had to do it to ’em” guy is in the distant background. Inside, the frame is cut in four by a two-axis graph, with “authoritarian/libertarian” on the Y axis and “economic-left/economic-right” on the X axis, overlaid with the words “young man, take the breadsticks and run, I said young man, man door hand hook car gun“, a play on both an old bit about bailing out of a bad conversation while stealing breadsticks, the lyrics to The Village People’s “YMCA”, and adding “gun” to the end of some sentence to shock its audience. These lyrics are arranged within those four quadrants in a visual reference to “loss.jpg”, a widely derided four-panel webcomic from 2008.

  • Love lockdown: Four people reveal how they stay privacy-aware while using dating apps

    Dating during a global pandemic is the definition of “it’s complicated”. Between the screen fatigue and social distancing, meeting someone in today’s world feels impossible. Yet, people are still finding ways to connect through dating apps.

    Like lots of apps, what users might not realize is the amount of personal information revealed when using these services. Information like your sexual orientation, location data, what high school you went to, and even your pet’s name, can be sold to third-party companies or used to target users with ads. This practice is known as surveillance capitalism, and its implications go beyond ads. Last year Grindr, Tinder, and OkCupid got into hot water for sneaky privacy practices that included the sale of personal data.

  • The Mozilla Blog: Next steps on trustworthy AI: transparency, bias and better data governance

    Over the last few years, Mozilla has turned its attention to AI, asking: how can we make the data driven technologies we all use everyday more trustworthy? How can we make things like social networks, home assistants and search engines both more helpful and less harmful in the era ahead?

    In 2021, we will take a next step with this work by digging deeper in three areas where we think we can make real progress: transparency, bias and better data governance. While these may feel like big, abstract concepts at first glance, all three are at the heart of problems we hear about everyday in the news: problems that are top of mind not just in tech circles, but also amongst policy makers, business leaders and the public at large.

    Think about this: we know that social networks are driving misinformation and political divisions around the world. And there is growing consensus that we urgently need to do something to fix this. Yet we can’t easily see inside — we can’t scrutinize — the AI that drives these platforms, making genuine fixes and real accountability impossible. Researchers, policy makers and developers need to be able to see how these systems work (transparency) if we’re going to tackle this issue.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ethics, BSDNow and More

  • FLOSS Weekly 616: Software Heritage - Robert Di Cosmo, Software Archives

    Software Heritage is an extraordinary, yet necessary effort to save all the world's software in all its versions and generations for all time. This effort is to help make historical source code accessible to everyone, but this initiative does come with many challenges. Naturally, Software Heritage is started with open source code and principles. Doc Searls and Simon Phipps talk in much length and depth on all of it, with founder & CEO Roberto Di Cosmo.

  • Ethics Has No Place In Software Licenses

    In recent years a new software movement has been growing, known as the Ethical Source Movement and they've made a software license known as the Hippocratic License. But it has a bit of a problem, it's fundamentally flawed and completely impractical in the real world.

  • BSDNow 389: Comfy FreeBSD Jails

    A week with Plan 9, Exploring Swap on FreeBSD, how to create a FreeBSD pkg mirror using bastille and poudriere, How to set up FreeBSD 12 VNET jail with ZFS, Creating Comfy FreeBSD Jails Using Standard Tools, and more.

  • Bad Request | Coder Radio 400

    After reflecting on more than 8 years of the show, we get into solving problems and taking names. Plus a couple of special announcements, and some Hoopla we've just got to talk about.

  • Alan Pope: My Podcast Listening List

    My podcast listening tastes have changed quite a bit over the years. I first got into listening to podcasts in the early 2000’s, on the commute to the office - remember them? I initially started listening on my iRiver iHP-140 then moved on to using a Nokia N82. Both fantastic devices for their time. I used to use hpodder to download episodes and then squirt them down a cable to the device. Later then I’ve listened on various iPods and iPhones where I would use the onboard iTunes / Podcasts app to get my podcasts. Most recently I’ve used Android, and my current podcast consumption device of choice is the OnePlus 5. I tried a few apps and finally settled on PocketCasts. It has a ton of advanced features I don’t use, as I basically subscribe, download and listen, and that’s about it.

FSF and the GNU Project: Love, GRUB, and Guix

  • FSF Blogs: Celebrate I Love Free Software Day on Feb. 14th by staying connected

    Times are tough in 2021, but free software enthusiasts are a tenacious lot, and while we haven't been able to hug many friends, we haven't lost touch with them, either, thanks to a wonderful plethora of free software communications tools. Given how crucial our families and social networks are to our ability to survive and thrive right now, we're so fortunate to be able to talk to all the people we love, anywhere in the world, without sacrificing our principles or exposing ourselves and our loved ones to the predatory and abusive practices of proprietary software companies. The handcrafted communications tools we use don't come with strings attached – they are a simple and perfect gift, shared with an absolute commitment to generosity and respect. Accordingly, our friends at the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) have chosen the theme of "staying connected" for their I Love Free Software Day celebration, which happens every year on February 14, Valentine's Day, and we also want you to share the love!

  • GRUB 2.06 Should Be Released This Year, Cooperation Increasing With Distro Vendors - Phoronix

    While GRUB 2.06 was aiming for release in 2020, having to deal with the BootHole security issue among other challenges last year ended up delaying that release. Fortunately, it looks like this long awaited GRUB feature update should be out this year and there has been increased cooperation between upstream GRUB developers and distribution vendors. GRUB 2.04 as the last feature release happened back in July 2019. Since then GRUB has seen improved Btrfs RAID support, support for LUKS2 encrypted disks, new security features, and more. Having to deal with the GRUB BootHole fiasco last year thwarted their plans for the infrequent GRUB 2.06 release but that is now back to moving along. GRUB developer Daniel Kiper at Oracle once again presented at last weekend's FOSDEM about the ongoing work.

  • GNU Guix: Join GNU Guix through Outreachy

    We are happy to announce that GNU Guix offers a three-month paid internship through Outreachy, the inclusion program for groups traditionally underrepresented in free software and tech. The initial application deadline is on Feb. 22, 2021 at 4PM UTC. For further information, check out the timeline, information about the application process, and the eligibility rules. If you’d like to contribute to computing freedom, Scheme, functional programming, or operating system development, now is a good time to join us. Let’s get in touch on the mailing lists and on the #guix channel on the Freenode IRC network!

  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (connman, firejail, libzstd, slirp, and xcftools), Fedora (chromium, jackson-databind, and privoxy), openSUSE (chromium), Oracle (kernel and kernel-container), Slackware (dnsmasq), SUSE (java-11-openjdk, kernel, and python), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.8, linux-kvm, linux-oem-5.6, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux, linux-gke-5.0, linux-gke-5.3, linux-hwe, linux-raspi2-5.3, openjdk-8, openjdk-lts, and snapd).

  • Top web hosting provider shuts down following cyberattack

    Cybercriminals often attack websites in order to extort a ransom from their victims but a recent cyberattack against the web hosting company No Support Linux Hosting took quite a different turn. After a hacker managed to breach the company's internal systems and compromise its entire operation, No Support Linux Hosting has announced that it is shutting down. The company alerted its customers to the situation before shutting down its website in a message, which reads: “On February 8, 2021, a hacker successfully compromised all the servers we use to operate our business including the No Support Linux Hosting web site, Admin section, and our customer database. We can no longer operate the No Support Linux Hosting business.”

  • Google Introduces A Database To Easily Track & Manage Open-Source Vulnerabilities

    Google has launched a platform – OSV (Open-Source Vulnerabilities), which is a vulnerability database and triage infrastructure meant for open-source projects. It is going to help the contributors and users of open-source software by providing precise data on vulnerabilities so that those can be worked upon as soon as possible.

