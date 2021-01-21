KDE Frameworks 5.79 Released with More Dolphin Improvements, over 300 Changes
Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.79 release include a much-improved Dolphin file manager that now better handles files containing non-ASCII characters, supports displaying of thumbnail previews for .ANI animated Windows cursor files, and no longer crashes when skipping the copy or move operation of a large amount of files in quick succession.
In relation to the Dolphin file manager, it’s now possible to undo the deletion of a file or folder without unexpectedly overwrite an existing item that has the same name as the undeleted file or folder. Furthermore, when opening a file in a KDE app that was accessed from a web browser and then access the Open dialog again, you won’t see the file’s parent website anymore.
