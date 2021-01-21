You Can Now Run KDE Plasma 5.21 on Your PinePhone with Manjaro Linux ARM
If you own a PinePhone Linux phone and you’re running Manjaro Linux ARM, you should know that you can now use the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.21 desktop environment for mobile devices by installing the latest Manjaro ARM build featuring the superb Plasma Mobile UI developed by the KDE Community.
The Manjaro Linux ARM team already updated their Plasma Mobile builds for the PinePhone to KDE Plasma 5.21, the next major of the popular and widely used desktop environment which will be officially announced for the Linux desktop next week on February 16th, 2021.
