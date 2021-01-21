Games: Mini Countries, Crusader Kings III, and Stadia
Resource distribution puzzle-strategy Mini Countries is out now | GamingOnLinux
Do you enjoy setting up elaborate production chains and resource management tycoon style gameplay? Mini Countries offers up a very curious take on it all. Note: key provided by the developer.
Each level offers up, as the name suggests, a mini country. Over time new cities pop up all over the map, and it's your job to satisfy their resource demands. Functionally, it feels quite a bit like Train Valley 2 in the way you're drawing up networks across the map. Here it gets just as complicated with you needing to setup the production, then transport the goods to a city and then deal with the cities that don't have direct connections to resources as you then begin to ferry resources between cities.
Crusader Kings III System Requirements
Take a little looksie below to see the minimum and the recommended requirements for Crusader Kings III on the PC, Mac, Linux and Steam OS.
Stadia to see more than 100 games through 2021 | GamingOnLinux
Despite the rising amount of people believing Stadia won't be around for long, we're into another year and Google have announced that more than 100 games will release for Stadia through 2021.
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
