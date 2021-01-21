Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 13th of February 2021 06:58:07 PM

In the movie The Secret of My Success, Brantley Foster (played by Michael J. Fox) expresses the exact thought that goes through every new graduate's mind: "How can I get any experience until I get a job that gives me experience?"

The hardest thing to do when starting a new career is to get experience. Often this creates a paradox. How do you get work with no experience, and how do you get experience with no work?

In the open source software world, this conundrum is a bit less daunting because your experience is what you make of it. By working with open source projects sponsored by open source software (OSS) companies, you gain experience working on projects you like for companies that make you feel important, and then you use that experience to help find employment.