5 reasons why I love coding on Linux
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different ways to use Linux. Here I'll explain why so many programmers choose Linux.
When I first started using Linux, it was for its excellent multimedia support because I worked in film production. We found that the typical proprietary video editing applications couldn't handle most of the footage we were pulling from pretty much any device that could record an image. At the time, I wasn't aware that Linux had a reputation as an operating system for servers and programmers. The more I did on Linux, the more I wanted to control every aspect of it. And in the end, I discovered that a computer was at its most powerful when its user could "speak" its language. Within a few years of switching to Linux, I was scripting unattended video edits, stringing together audio files, bulk editing photos, and anything else I could imagine and then invent a solution for. It didn't take long for me to understand why programmers loved Linux, but it was Linux that taught me to love programming.
