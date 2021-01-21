9 Best Free and Open Source Key Value Stores for Big Data
Big Data is an all-inclusive term that refers to data sets so large and complex that they need to be processed by specially designed hardware and software tools. The data sets are typically of the order of tera or exabytes in size. These data sets are created from a diverse range of sources: sensors that gather climate information, publicly available information such as magazines, newspapers, articles. Other examples where big data is generated include purchase transaction records, web logs, medical records, military surveillance, video and image archives, and large-scale e-commerce.
In the past decade, the world of computing has been transformed. Oceans of data are now not only found in large companies; even some small companies accumulate terabytes of data. Organisations of all sizes therefore have an increased need to handle large amounts of data, and relational databases are stretched to their limits in terms of scalability. We need a solution which helps to achieve scaling and higher availability.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 761 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
How to Install Java in Arch Linux and Manjaro
This quick beginner's guide explains the steps you need to install Java in Arch Linux and related distributions such as Manjaro.
Programming Leftovers
Latest High-Profile Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux
Latest Additions to Linux and 'Killing' UNIX
Recent comments
47 min 20 sec ago
1 hour 7 min ago
5 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
8 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 50 min ago
15 hours 52 min ago
21 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 24 min ago